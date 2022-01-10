COVID-19 hospitalizations soar again in the Quad-Cities

For the third time in as many weeks, COVID-19 hospitalization numbers from the Quad-Cities' two largest health care providers offered a stark snapshot of the mounting struggle area hospitals face.
Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported a combined 180 COVID-19 patients Monday, marking the third consecutive week of drastic increases in the number of patients battling the virus in local hospitals.
According to last Monday's update, a total of 152 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized across the Quad-Cities. On Dec. 27, Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported a combined 132 hospitalizations.
The Rock Island County Health Department put sharp focus on the situation faced on the Illinois side of the Q-C. According to Monday's update, the county had a record 102 people hospitalized with COVID-19. The previous high was 92, set Nov. 23, 2020.
A public health official from Rock Island County once again expressed shock over the climbing COVID-19 census at the hospitals — and made yet another plea for Q-C residents to get vaccinated.
"The number of cases (in Rock Island County) is very high, but the surge in hospitalizations is shocking," Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said in Monday's news release. "Cases severe enough to need hospital resources are preventable by getting vaccinated and getting boosted. We know that both the omicron and delta variants are highly contagious, but vaccines and boosters drastically reduce the severity of illness in people who become sick. Please get whichever dose of the vaccine you need as soon as possible. Pfizer and Moderna boosters are available five months after the second dose and Johnson & Johnson after two months."
According to Monday's update, UnityPoint Health-Trinity led the area in COVID-19 hospitalizations with 107, with 28 residing in intensive care units.
2:27 Watch now: Davenport Community School District board president Dan Gosa talks about Thursday's visit with state education offials
Trinity also offered bleak test-positivity rates, with a seven-day rate of 49.8%. During the first 10 days of the new year, Trinity reported a 55.3% positivity rate for the month.
Last week, UnityPoint Health-Trinity Chief Operating Officer Barb Weber offered an inside view.
"The ongoing pandemic is stretching our health care resources to a critical level. The rapidly spreading omicron variant is taking a strong hold in our communities, impacting many people — including some of our team members, which is causing significant staffing pressures," Weber said. "... available beds and caring, quality team members to staff them remain in short supply. We are constantly evaluating capacity — beds, staffing and supplies — and adjust our operations accordingly."
While Trinity grapples with the stresses of COVID-19, Genesis Health System reported a seven-day positivity rate of 39.87%.
The latest update from Genesis showed 73 COVID-19 patients in its five medical centers, including 52 in Davenport and another 16 in Silvis. Trinity also reported seven COVID-19 patients in Davenport's ICU, as well as four in the Silvis ICU.
According to Genesis spokesman Craig Cooper: "December 2021 was the second-highest month for COVID-19 hospital admissions since the start of the pandemic. In December, 356 patients were admitted with COVID-19. The highest number of admissions was November 2020 with 501."
Cooper also offered historical perspective of the strain on resources at Genesis, noting that since the start of the pandemic, 3,060 patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19 at Genesis Medical Centers. Hundreds more have been treated as outpatients.
COVID-19 in Rock Island County
The Rock Island County Health Department reported one COVID-19 death in Monday's update — a woman in her 90s who died in a long-term-care facility. The total number of deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic is 427.
Rock Island County public health officials also reported 876 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday's update. The total number of cases is Rock Island County since the pandemic began is 26,222.
2:16 Watch Now: U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos tells Rock Island High School students about the Jan. 6 insurrection
Vaccinations in Rock Island County
The Rock Island Health Department offers twice-a-week walk-in vaccination clinics for those 12 and older, held Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for 18 and older) and Fridays (Pfizer for 12 and older). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Boosters or third doses for immunocompromised people are available on the same day as first and second doses.