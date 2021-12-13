COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities, by the numbers

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers from around the Quad-Cities:
- The Rock Island County Health Department reported 226 new COVID-19 cases since its last report on Friday. The total number of cases now is 21,653.
- Public health officials said 56 patients were hospitalized in Rock Island County with the virus.
- The total number of deaths in Rock Island County linked to COVID-19 remained at 394.
- Genesis Health System reported 64 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 14 patients in ICUs. The medical center in Davenport has 45 of the 64 patients.
- UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 72 COVID-19 patients., with 22 of those patients in ICUs. The seven-day test positivity rate at Trinity was reported at 27.3%.
The Rock Island County Health Department continues to offer walk-in vaccine clinics on Tuesdays for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and Fridays for the Pfizer vaccine. Hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.
Boosters or third doses are available on the same day as first and second doses.
The health department is also offering vaccines for children ages 5-11 by appointment on Fridays. Pediatric clinics are full until Dec. 17. The link for the Dec. 17 clinic will be posted at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the health department's Facebook page.