 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities, by the numbers
0 Comments
topical alert top story

COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities, by the numbers

  • Updated
  • 0
logo

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers from around the Quad-Cities:

  • The Rock Island County Health Department reported 226 new COVID-19 cases since its last report on Friday. The total number of cases now is 21,653.
  • Public health officials said 56 patients were hospitalized in Rock Island County with the virus.
  • The total number of deaths in Rock Island County linked to COVID-19 remained at 394.
  • Genesis Health System reported 64 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 14 patients in ICUs. The medical center in Davenport has 45 of the 64 patients.
  • UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 72 COVID-19 patients., with 22 of those patients in ICUs. The seven-day test positivity rate at Trinity was reported at 27.3%.

The Rock Island County Health Department continues to offer walk-in vaccine clinics on Tuesdays for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and Fridays for the Pfizer vaccine. Hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

Boosters or third doses are available on the same day as first and second doses.

The health department is also offering vaccines for children ages 5-11 by appointment on Fridays. Pediatric clinics are full until Dec. 17. The link for the Dec. 17 clinic will be posted at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the health department's Facebook page.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Boy charged in school deaths to stay in adult jail

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News