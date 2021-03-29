COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities: 'I try to fill the void for them'": Genesis BirthCenter nurse describes helping to bring life to the world during a pandemic

The dad described how he wouldn’t be able to recognize the nurses who delivered his child if he saw them in public.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At home, Lopez still wears several hats — those of a mother, a partner and someone who’s experienced the grief and pain that comes with the virus affecting her family. She personally relates to what parents are going through since the pandemic put distance between her and her loved ones as well.

“I have grandparents, one at Hope Creek, that we are unable to see and sometimes have only been able to see through a window,” Lopez said. “You still wish you could hold them, but at least you can still see them. I completely understand because I am on that other side with my grandparents.”

Since being interviewed, both of Lopez’s grandparents have died.

With her own experiences, Lopez goes out of her way for those who don’t have their usual support systems on hand, and she’s in the room during deliveries. On top of regular care, nurses and other healthcare workers are now taking on even more of the emotional labor that goes into patient care.

“Being there with them is like being a part of their little family,” Lopez said. “If there is that void, I try to fill that void for them.”