COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities: 'It's been a very humbling year,' Friendship Manor director says

When 22 residents from the same nursing-home unit in Rock Island succumbed to the coronavirus in December, the director called every family personally to deliver the news.
"The families were comforting me, (saying) 'You guys did everything right,'" said Ted Pappas, president and CEO of Friendship Manor in Rock Island. "I was so heartbroken to make these calls. Every family member thanked me.
"It was very traumatic for the staff. We had to offer some counseling. It's been a very humbling year in many ways."
By now, everyone knows the COVID-19 pandemic was hardest on the nation's vulnerable elderly population. Pappas recognized early on — by early February of 2020 — that his team at Friendship Manor had to be ready.
"I directed the purchasing people to get PPE (personal protective equipment) early on," he said. "We had about a two-week window ... before everybody started catching on."
But it wasn't enough.
By March 17, he said, the staff knew their St. Patrick's Day celebration would be residents' last social event for some time. The facility then shut down.
"In late March, we had one of the first cases of COVID in Rock Island County," he said. "We raised our hand (and publicly disclosed the infection)."
The entire staff was put in quarantine, he said, and the campus's "deep bench" supplied him with back-up resources to take care of residents. Anyone "remotely ill" was ordered to stay home.
"We knew the staff would be the vehicle in which the virus was brought in. Beginning in May, we tested staff every week — up until recently.
"We basically reinvented, rebooted, how we provide services."
Residents had to take their meals in their rooms or their villas. In independent living, where one meal a day was delivered, staff doubled down, because residents couldn't go to the grocery store.
Activities to relieve isolation were another challenge, but the staff got creative, Pappas said.
When they organized a "parade" that took residents outdoors and invited family members to drive by, he said, nearly 150 vehicles lined the neighborhood streets.
"People were holding signs; people were crying," he said.
Finding new ways to deliver services and critical socialization were two of several big challenges. Another was finding ways to communicate with residents and their families.
Pappas had signed up for Illinois' Siren System a couple of years earlier, and they used the email, phone and text-alert system to communicate with families. Paper updates were delivered to residents every day.
Volunteers and local politicians helped, too, keeping Friendship Manor supplied with masks — even Valentine's Day cards.
As of late last week, about 90% of residents and 53% of staff had been vaccinated. While the center's COVID-19 unit remains on standby, he said, all 12 beds are empty.
Despite the promising progress, Pappas remains guarded. He has seen the damage wrought by the three coronavirus surges, and he is praying, he said, there is not a fourth.
"We had a very contagious strain in the first week of December," he said. "I've never seen anything like it — how quickly it spread."
In the 94-bed skilled nursing unit, Silver Cross, all but three residents contracted the virus. Twenty-two died from Silver Cross and another succumbed from the independent-living unit.
"These are brighter days, but I haven't let my guard down at all," Pappas said, "It's cautious optimism."
Friendship Manor last week opened one dining area, their bistro. They are permitting limited access and maintaining physical distancing, but the return to some normalcy is lifting everyone's spirits, he said.
"The small things: Those are the things through COVID that have meant so much," he said. "As all of our residents are vaccinated, it'll give the administration here a better night's sleep."