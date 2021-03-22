COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities: 'It's been a very humbling year,' Friendship Manor director says

Volunteers and local politicians helped, too, keeping Friendship Manor supplied with masks — even Valentine's Day cards.

As of late last week, about 90% of residents and 53% of staff had been vaccinated. While the center's COVID-19 unit remains on standby, he said, all 12 beds are empty.

Despite the promising progress, Pappas remains guarded. He has seen the damage wrought by the three coronavirus surges, and he is praying, he said, there is not a fourth.

"We had a very contagious strain in the first week of December," he said. "I've never seen anything like it — how quickly it spread."

In the 94-bed skilled nursing unit, Silver Cross, all but three residents contracted the virus. Twenty-two died from Silver Cross and another succumbed from the independent-living unit.

"These are brighter days, but I haven't let my guard down at all," Pappas said, "It's cautious optimism."

Friendship Manor last week opened one dining area, their bistro. They are permitting limited access and maintaining physical distancing, but the return to some normalcy is lifting everyone's spirits, he said.

"The small things: Those are the things through COVID that have meant so much," he said. "As all of our residents are vaccinated, it'll give the administration here a better night's sleep."

