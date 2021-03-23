COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities: 'It's been re-invigorating and re-energizing having participants back' — At HDC in Davenport, vaccine gives hope to those living with intellectual disability after months of isolation, disrupted services

Prior to the pandemic, Davenport resident Katie Beard had a more robust social life than anyone else in her family.
"She was constantly on the go," said her mother, Becky Beard.
Every day the 32-year-old was out in the community, volunteering with friends at a local food bank, scoping out the latest museum exhibit, catching the latest blockbuster film, exercising, bowling or cooking meals with friends.
On March 17, 2020, all of that came to a screeching halt as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the closure of many businesses and recreational facilities and prohibited public gatherings to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
For Katie, who was diagnosed with Turner's syndrome and lives with an intellectual disability, that meant an end to the daily outings and activities that have helped her to learn, grow and form lasting friendships.
"Her entire life was disrupted," Becky Beard said.
For more than 50 years, Davenport's Handicapped Development Center has helped individuals like Katie with varying disabilities learn vocational, social and personal skills, and develop self-esteem, self-fulfillment and self-sufficiency skills.
And while arrival of coronavirus vaccine has provided relief and hope for clients and staff, the past year living with COVID-19 has been a constant struggle. The isolation and disruption of daily routines spurred by the ever-changing health crisis has presented greater problems for those with intellectual disabilities, HDC President & CEO Jeff Ashcraft said.
"It's really no different than it is for people without intellectual disabilities, except it's amplified," Ashcraft said. "It's been rough on them. A lot of people with intellectual disabilities are very set in their routines, and when those routines are interrupted for whatever reason, it's very hard for them to adjust," and maintain a sense of community and human connection, Ashcraft said.
"We've seen participants who have not wanted to get out of bed, or who have refused to take medications" and shown other signs of depression, Ashcraft said.
HDC staff did their best to adapt and help clients cope. Instead of taking clients on outings in the community, where they can learn life skills and take part in social activities, HDC transitioned to twice-a-day virtual activities, where Katie and other clients would sing karaoke or play games via Zoom. HDC also sent staff into participants homes for in-person activities in addition to virtual options.
"We've probably been in contact with 98% to 99% of the people we serve throughout this (pandemic)," Ashcraft said. "We know that there's a significant portion of them who really struggled, especially in the early days of the pandemic."
While others, such as Katie, while stir crazy like the rest of us, have adapted well, Ashcraft said.
"It was a challenge, but it wasn't as big of a challenge as I thought it would be," Becky Beard said of her daughter. "She accepted that things were shut down," at least at the beginning.
Over the summer, starting in June as mitigation measures were eased, HDC began slowly resuming daily, in-person classroom activities in small groups at the center for some of the more than 200 clients who receive day-habilitation services.
In September, Katie transitioned back to HDC with safety protocols in place, including wearing masks, checking temperatures and social distancing.
"We got to about 50%," before having to hit pause again as COVID-19 cases spiked in late October, Ashcraft said.
"She was a little anxious about that, and didn't understand, 'Why am I going back and now I'm coming home again?'" Becky Beard said of her daughter. "But she's happy to be back. ... She's doing really well. For her, the predictable expectations and schedule she thrives on. So just getting her into that routine of wear your mask, wash your hands -- she adapted to that really well."
In January, HDC resumed limited, in-person activities. And with the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines that have gotten into the arms of HDC's clients and staff -- who were prioritized in the initial round of vaccinations -- Ashcraft expects the center "should be back almost entirely to full services by April 5."
"We didn't see participants for several months in our building," Ashcraft said. "We're used to seeing 200 participants on a daily basis. ... It's been re-invigorating and re-energizing having participants back in the building and re-establishing those relationships face to face, and having that vibe of living our mission day in and day out and coming back into everybody's lives."
All but one of HDC's long-term care residents, about 80% of HDC's clients receiving community residential services and about 70% of HDC staff have now been vaccinated, Ashcraft said.
The center hosted nine vaccination clinics for staff and residents. Some could not get vaccinated for medical reasons or because they had recently contracted COVID-19. Others declined for personal or philosophical reasons, Ashcraft said.
"We didn't require anyone to get the vaccine as a condition of employment, but tried to incent them to do it by making it easy for them," he said.
The center operates a 60-bed residential center in northwest Davenport along with three group homes. Long-term care facilities have been the worst hit by the pandemic across Iowa and the country.
At one point over the summer, 60% of residents at HDC's residential center had tested positive for COVID-19. About 90% of those who tested positive were asymptomatic, while some, including staff, were hospitalized, Ashcraft said.
"We've had some pretty sick staff ... that I wasn't sure was going to make it," Ashcraft said. "And a couple of staff members are still out" sick with lingering COVID symptoms.
"Our staff are sort of the hidden essential workers," Ashcraft said. "Direct support professionals who are providing the type of services for people with disabilities ... to keep them safe and keep them alive over the course of the pandemic is nothing short of heroic."
HDC was able to avoid layoffs by shifting staff to support its residential programs and online programming, Ashcraft said.
Another bright spot during the pandemic was growth in the center's HDC Enterprises, despite a funding change and reorganization before COVID hit.
The Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Board cut services throughout the mental health region in 2019, which included sheltered workshop services.
Rather than shutting down the workshop, the center transitioned clients into HDC Enterprises, an entrepreneurial version of the workshop founded in October 2018 and designed to be self-supporting. There the highest skilled clients have part-time jobs as HDC employees with benefits. The employees make at least minimum wage to start, assembling and packaging products for more than 30 local and regional companies, such as John Deere, Wahl Clippers, Springfield Armory and Little Trees/Car Freshener.
"It has gone so well through the pandemic, because our business partners really needed our help to help them continue their supply chain," Ashcraft said. "We employ about 30 people with intellectual disabilities in that program. And it started out a year ago at 15."
For HDC clients with intellectual disabilities, such as Cindy Graham, 42, of Bettendorf, it's a chance to take pride in a job well done, earn a paycheck for a few hours a week and socialize and interact with friends and coworkers.
For the companies, it provides an eager labor force at a competitive price.
"We've been able to keep HDC Enterprises open the entire time throughout the pandemic," said Carol Foster, chief administration officer at HDC. "It's a nice, big room so we were able to keep people distanced appropriately. People are wearing masks. ... And our customers were extremely happy with us to be able to keep operating ... and we were able to continue to meet their production schedules."
By the end of the fiscal year on June 30, Ashcraft anticipates HDC Enterprises will bring in about $1.1 million in revenue to support itself.
"The associates were thrilled to be able to continue to have some sort of normalcy in their lives," Foster said. "They had lots of restrictions that we were are all dealing with, but to be able to come to work and still be able to earn a paycheck was huge for them. And they've been flexible when we've had to make some changes on the fly, but it's worked out very well."