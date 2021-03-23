COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities: 'It's been re-invigorating and re-energizing having participants back' — At HDC in Davenport, vaccine gives hope to those living with intellectual disability after months of isolation, disrupted services

"It's really no different than it is for people without intellectual disabilities, except it's amplified," Ashcraft said. "It's been rough on them. A lot of people with intellectual disabilities are very set in their routines, and when those routines are interrupted for whatever reason, it's very hard for them to adjust," and maintain a sense of community and human connection, Ashcraft said.

"We've seen participants who have not wanted to get out of bed, or who have refused to take medications" and shown other signs of depression, Ashcraft said.

HDC staff did their best to adapt and help clients cope. Instead of taking clients on outings in the community, where they can learn life skills and take part in social activities, HDC transitioned to twice-a-day virtual activities, where Katie and other clients would sing karaoke or play games via Zoom. HDC also sent staff into participants homes for in-person activities in addition to virtual options.

"We've probably been in contact with 98% to 99% of the people we serve throughout this (pandemic)," Ashcraft said. "We know that there's a significant portion of them who really struggled, especially in the early days of the pandemic."

While others, such as Katie, while stir crazy like the rest of us, have adapted well, Ashcraft said.