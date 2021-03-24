COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities: Quad City Storm working to put on full season in the fall

“For the last, now, roughly ten or 11 months, I’ve been the only full-time employee of the team,” Rothenberger said. “We’ve also kept our coach on. He was under contract for this season and the upcoming season.”

There are part-time staff but other staff were furloughed and some had to take other jobs, Rothenberger said.

With no season, the team also did not have to pay its lease for the space at the TaxSlayer Center, he said. It also did not have to pay players for the cancelled season.

The team also tried to generate revenue -- selling some small sponsorships, for instance, and some merchandise sales, he said.

“We’ve made a big push for season ticket holder memberships for the upcoming season,” he said.

In that instance, the Storm was able to gain the same number of season ticket holders it had when the last season ended, Rothenberger said.

“That’s given us some revenue obviously that has helped us carry through, but it’s been more about cutting expenditures to make sure that when October rolls around we are still here and able to have our season,” he said.