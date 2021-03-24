COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities: Quad City Storm working to put on full season in the fall

The Quad City Storm has weathered 12 months of pandemic and hopes to sweep back into a largely normal season in October.
The end of the hockey team’s 2019-2020 season and all of its 2020-21 season were canceled as the Quad-Cities began to wrestle in earnest with the coronavirus.
“Missing the last six games of the 2019-20 season had a significant impact and then missing the entirety of the 2020-2021 season, that’s a stretch of 34 games gone,” Brian Rothenberger, the team’s president said. “No revenue. Nothing coming in.”
The Storm’s 28-game home schedule is its primary revenue generator, he said.
There are other revenue sources such as selling merchandise, he said, but it is a small fraction of the income, he said. The team is also a new, so it did not have the financial reserves some of the older teams do.
“It really crushed our business model and forced us to make some difficult decisions,” Rothenberger said.
Those decisions included drastic cost cutting, Rothenberger said.
“For the last, now, roughly ten or 11 months, I’ve been the only full-time employee of the team,” Rothenberger said. “We’ve also kept our coach on. He was under contract for this season and the upcoming season.”
There are part-time staff but other staff were furloughed and some had to take other jobs, Rothenberger said.
With no season, the team also did not have to pay its lease for the space at the TaxSlayer Center, he said. It also did not have to pay players for the cancelled season.
The team also tried to generate revenue -- selling some small sponsorships, for instance, and some merchandise sales, he said.
“We’ve made a big push for season ticket holder memberships for the upcoming season,” he said.
In that instance, the Storm was able to gain the same number of season ticket holders it had when the last season ended, Rothenberger said.
“That’s given us some revenue obviously that has helped us carry through, but it’s been more about cutting expenditures to make sure that when October rolls around we are still here and able to have our season,” he said.
It was also able to benefit from some of the pandemic-related government aid distributed, though Rothenberger and team owner John Dawson think the team did not receive as much as it could have.
“We have received the payroll protection program, both the first and the second rounds from the federal government, which has been great for us,” Rothenberger said. “It’s allowed me to stay here, it’s allowed us to keep the lights on for lack of a better term.”
The first real disappointment was the business interruption grant at the state level, Rothenberger said.
“They really wanted to focus on businesses in need the most,” Rothenberger said.
The hockey team is a small business, though perhaps not in the traditional mold, and was as in need as anybody, he said.
The Storm was passed over for that grant when another team in the region received it, he said.
“They are the exact same kind of business we are,” he said.
In the latest round of stimulus, sports teams without their own arena were excluded from the shuttered venue grant program, he said. It was frustrating.
The team has some optimism that it could receive funds from the latest round of stimulus through the pool that is being provided to state and local governments for distribution, Rothenberger said.
“We feel we are a very valuable part of the community and for our first three years we’ve tried to give back as much as possible, help out as many nonprofits as we can,” Dawson said.
Those contributions were close to $300,000, Dawson said.
Rothenberger said a Visit Quad Cities economic impact study from a few years ago estimated the team’s regional economic impact at around $25 million.
“We do make a difference, and we’re proud that we can make that kind of difference in the community and we feel that that’s going to be especially important coming out of this pandemic with all the restaurants, bars and other places that are hurting,” Dawson said.
The Storm provides an opportunity during its 28 games to bring people to Moline and its businesses, Dawson said.
Now, as vaccination efforts accelerate, the team is readying itself for the new season in October.
As it prepares for that upcoming season, the Storm will have to rebuild its cadre of support staff, Rothenberger said.
“We’re essentially starting our front office from scratch,” he said.
The team would like to be hiring and training those people now, but has not received a lot of state or local grants yet so it will have to wait because it needs the money it has for other parts of its preparations.
The preparation for the players is expected to be more or less on a normal schedule, Rothenberger said. The team has a core of players it knows will be coming back, and they will begin training shortly before the season starts in the latter half of October.
To what extent the pandemic will factor into how the upcoming season is run is still uncertain, Rothenberger said.
For the last few months, the Storm has been optimistic it will be able to have a full season in the fall with a fairly large capacity for the audience, Rothenberger said.
“Will it be a hundred percent?” Rothenberger said. “It’s tough to say. There’s a very good chance that we don’t know our capacity maybe until a week before the game.”
Rothenberger said he was also fairly certain face coverings would be required in the arena when not eating or drinking, but that he could be wrong.
“It’s something that we probably won’t know until the time is near,” he said.
The TaxSlayer Center has gone above and beyond to prepare the arena, he said. The staff have added hand sanitizer and have plans in place for temperature scans and social distancing.
There might be some small changes to the actual games -- some of the activities the crowd participates directly in might not be doable.
“But the action’s going to be back,” Rothenberger said. “The hockey’s going to be back and the entertainment will certainly be back.”