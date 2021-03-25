COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities: Singing, laughter return to Circa '21 following depressing year

The theater closed in March of 2020 as it was on the cusp of opening a new show, "Saturday Night Fever."

"We had actors from all over the country. It was rehearsed. It was ready to go. The set was up, when we got word that everything had to close," Hitchcock said, forcing the family-owned theater to layoff its roughly 80-person staff, with the exception of three employees — Hitchcock, his father and a business manager.

"We just started to accept the new reality with the great unknown, not knowing when we were going to be back," he said.

Come the fall, the theater was able to open for two months with one show only to again close its doors for the holiday season. The move came as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker reinstated COVID-19 mitigation efforts as cases surged.

It was the first time since 1977 the Rock Island-based dinner theater had gone dark over the holiday season, when the theater draws its biggest crowds.

Like in March, the set was built and the cast was already rehearsed for its winter production, "but we had to send them home and postpone the show" to the end of 2021, Hitchcock said.

Outside of some viral shows, including online cabarets where people purchase a link to watch a video, it had been a barren year for the theater.