COVID-19 infections fall again in Rock Island County, but virus claims two more lives

The week's COVID-19 reporting came to a close Friday showing encouraging drops in new cases and seven-day positivity rates across Rock Island and Scott counties.
Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, showed COVID-19 hospitalizations in Scott County have remained stubbornly high.
And the grim report of COVID-19 deaths returned.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported two deaths from COVID-19 since Wednesday's update: a man in his 80s and a man in his 70s, both of whom were hospitalized.
The total number of deaths linked to the virus in Rock Island County since the start o the pandemic increased to 374.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, COVID-19 has claimed 274 lives in Scott County.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic climbed to 18,806.
According to the latest numbers from the CDC, cases in Rock Island County are trending lower. The county had 155 cases over the seven-day period ending Friday — an average of 23.1 per day.
The CDC update brought even more encouraging news, putting Rock Island County's seven-day positivity rate at 4.64%. The county is still considered at high risk for community transmission.
According to the CDC report, Scott County saw an increase of 254 new COVID-19 cases over the seven-day period ending Friday — that's an average of 36.3 new cases per day.
Scott County's seven-day positivity rate stood at 6.52%, holding steady under 7% for the second-straight week. Like Rock Island County, the CDC still classifies Scott County as an area of high-risk of community transmission.
Hospitalizations in the Q-C
People admitted for treatment of severe COVID-19 symptoms is, in general, down across the Quad-Cities. But the number of people hospitalized with the virus in Scott County remains relatively high.
According to the CDC, during the seven-day period ending Friday, hospitals in Scott County admitted 21 patients with COVID-19. In the same span, Rock Island County admitted nine.
Rock Island County public health officials said there were 27 patients hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients was 35.
At the start of the week, Genesis Health System reported reported 23 COVID-19 patients — 20 in Davenport and three in Silvis. According to Genesis officials, there were five Davenport COVID-19 patients in ICU, while one COVID-19 patient is in the Silvis ICU.
UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported a COVID-19 patient count of 31 Monday, with 10 of those patients receiving care in an ICU.
RI County booster shots
For patients who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:
• 65 years and older
• Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings
• Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions
• Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings
Rock Island County health officials stressed "... for the 15 million people who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots also are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago."
The health department offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Tuesdays and Pfizer on Fridays. Both clinics are open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. No appointments are necessary.
In addition, the health department is offering flu vaccines on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. The CDC reported it is safe to get the flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.