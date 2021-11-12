COVID-19 is infecting kids in the Quad-Cities

One of the misconceptions about COVID-19 is "children don't catch the virus."
For some perspective on kids and COVID-19, consider the following:
- The Rock Island County Health Department reported 120 cases of COVID-19 since its Wednesday update.
- A total of 32 of those 120 infections were found in children younger than 13 — 26.7% of the new infections.
Now consider the words of one local health official:
“Since Nov. 1, we’ve added 590 cases to our case count, and 203, or 34%, are children,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Last fall, as more people tended to congregate indoors, we saw a devastating surge of cases and deaths. The difference this year is that everyone 5 and older is eligible to be vaccinated. Please get you and your eligible-age children vaccinated as soon as possible to prevent more illness, hospitalizations, missed school days and, unfortunately, death. Vaccination is how we will end this pandemic.”
The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic is 19,437.
Rock Island Count health officials said 29 patients were hospitalized in the county with the virus Friday. The average age of newly infected patients is 35.
Positivity rates across the Quad-Cities remained high Friday. According the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rock Island checked in with a seven-day rate of 6.88%, while Scott County's seven-day positivity rate was 8.84%.
Vaccinations for kids
The Rock Island Health Department will host a Saturday morning clinic for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5 to 11 on Saturday, Nov. 20. The sign-up for that clinic will be posted on the Facebook page at 10 a.m. Nov. 18.
The Rock Island Health Department will continue to host walk-in Pfizer clinics for ages 12 or older 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday.
The Scott County Health Department said parents looking to vaccinate their eligible children should consult with their pediatrician or family doctor.
Those who do not have a private health care provider will be able to get children vaccinated at Hy-Vee, Walgreens and CVS.
Hy-Vee has a limited supply of free COVID-19 vaccine shots for children between the ages of 5 and 11, available only by appointment. Find out more at www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/vaccine-consent.
To find out more about vaccines at Walgreens, go to walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid/19/landing.
To learn more about scheduling a vaccination at CVS, go to cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine?icid=cvs-home-hero1-link1-covid19-vaccine.