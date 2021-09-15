COVID-19 killed four Scott County residents in last seven days

The Iowa Department of Public Health posts county-level COVID-19 statistics every Wednesday, and the most recent results proved grim for Scott County.
In the seven days between Sept. 8 and Wednesday, the virus claimed four lives. Scott County's COVID-19-related death toll since the start of pandemic is 261.
The news of a COVID-19 death led the Rock Island County Health Department's Wednesday update as well, as it reported one additional death since Monday's update.
The latest victim of the virus was a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic is 344.
“We offer our sincere condolences to the loved ones of this man,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We have seen an uptick of deaths — 11 Rock Island County residents have died in August and September from COVID-19. Two of those residents were in their 30s and 20s.
“Someone usually doesn’t die quickly from this disease. A seriously ill patient often will suffer in the hospital for days or even weeks,” Hill said. “Vaccination remains our best tool to bring down the number of infections, protect those who can’t be vaccinated because they are younger than 12, and end the pandemic.”
The Rock Island County Health Department also reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday's report. The total number of cases is now 17,219.
A large portion of those in Rock Island County getting infected are younger. Of the 95 new infections between Monday and Wednesday, 40 were men and women under the age of 30. That's 42.1%.
A total of 16 of the new infections were boys and girls under the age of 13.
Rock Island County health officials said 41 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Scott County saw 439 new cases between Sept. 8 and Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases identified in the county since the start of the pandemic is 24,434.
MetroLINK vaccine clinic
As a follow-up to its Aug. 26 vaccine clinic held at Centre Station, MetroLINK will team with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Department of Public Health to host a second vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.
The clinic is free to the public, and walk-ins are welcome. Second-dose Pfizer and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Metro is offering a free monthly bus pass for October and a gift card to Meli’s Pancake House for those receiving the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Fares will be waived for those using Metro to and from the vaccine clinic.