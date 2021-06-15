COVID-19 kills another, but Rock Island County reports no new cases

The second day of the week was not unlike the first — reports of low numbers of new COVID-19 cases tempered by the news of virus-related death.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported Tuesday the COVID-19 death of a woman in her 70s at a long-term-care facility. The total number of deaths linked to the virus is 333.

The news came just one day after the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed two virus-related deaths in Scott County. There were no deaths reported Tuesday in Scott County and the total remained 246.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases stayed at 14,986 and the last time the health department reported no new cases was June 9, 2020. At that time, the total number of cases was 746.