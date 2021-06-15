COVID-19 kills another, but Rock Island County reports no new cases

The second day of the week was not unlike the first — reports of low numbers of new COVID-19 cases tempered by the news of virus-related death.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported Tuesday the COVID-19 death of a woman in her 70s at a long-term-care facility. The total number of deaths linked to the virus is 333.
The news came just one day after the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed two virus-related deaths in Scott County. There were no deaths reported Tuesday in Scott County and the total remained 246.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases stayed at 14,986 and the last time the health department reported no new cases was June 9, 2020. At that time, the total number of cases was 746.
“While the number of cases has gone down because more than half of those eligible have been vaccinated, COVID-19 has not left our community,” Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill said. “We still are feeling the effects of the uptick of cases in March and April. COVID-19 frequently doesn’t take people quickly and patients suffer greatly before, sadly, dying from the virus. Our best tool to prevent more death and suffering is getting all eligible people vaccinated. The vaccine is readily available. To find your shot, visit vaccines.gov.”
The new-case count report wasn't as good Tuesday in Scott County after the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 23 new cases. That number — almost more than reported all of last week in Scott County — raised the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 21,745.
Pop-up vaccination clinics
In the effort to reach niche and underserved communities throughout the Q-C, the health departments from Rock Island County and Scott County will hold a number of "pop-up clinics" in the coming days.
In Rock Island County:
- 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday (June 16) at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 412 10th St., Moline. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available and everyone 12 and older is eligible.
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday (June 17) at Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Ave,, Rock Island.Both Johnson & Johnson and Moderna are available at this clinic and everyone 18 years of age and older are eligible.
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday (June 17), Friday (June 18) and Saturday (June 19) at Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline. Jonson & Johnson vaccines will be available to everyone 18 and older.
The Scott County Health Department is slated to participate in a number of events in the upcoming weeks where vaccine will be available in the community at various sites, including Saturday’s Juneteenth event, as well as on Sunday before and after English and Spanish church services at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Davenport.
Walk-in vaccination clinics
The Rock Island County Health Department will offer walk-in vaccine clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The schedule:
• Moderna and Johnson & Johnson: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Pfizer: Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Scott County Health Department also offers weekday walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccination at its offices, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, fourth floor. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition, health care and pharmacy partners continue to offer all three vaccines. To find a provider, visit vaccines.gov. You can search by ZIP code and vaccine manufacturer.
The Main at Locust Pharmacy in Davenport has expanded to walk-in hours for both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Walk-ins are welcome anytime between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 129 W. Locust St.