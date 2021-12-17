COVID-19 kills five in Rock Island County

The pandemic claimed 11 lives in Rock Island County this week, as the county's health department reported five more COVID-19 deaths Friday after reporting six on Wednesday.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported the COVID-19 deaths of a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 80s — all of whom were hospitalized. A woman in her 80s died in a long-term-care facility, and a woman in her 90s died at home.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island County is 405. Rock Island County's newest update comes just days after the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 10 deaths in Scott County during the seven-day period ending Dec. 15. A total of 305 deaths in Scott County have been linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic.
The upswing in COVID-19 deaths has been accompanied by crowded-to-capacity ICUs in both Genesis Health System medical centers and UnityPoint Health-Trinity hospitals.
The Rock Island Health Department reported 59 COVID-19 patients in the county Friday, as well as 255 new cases since Wednesday.
“We’re seeing a huge surge in cases and hospitalizations,” Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public health officer of the Rock Island County Health Department, said in Friday's news release. “We need your help. Please wear a mask in public places, even if you have been vaccinated. Get vaccinated or boosted as quickly as possible. You can find your shot at vaccines.gov. Vaccine supply is plentiful for all doses."
Hill asked Quad-Cities residents to remember the effect widespread infections can have on health care.
“Our hospital ICUs and beds are full. Vaccination, masking, testing, quarantining/isolating, and social and physical distancing are our only tools to prevent more infection and keep our hospital resources available for all emergency needs, not just COVID-19,” Hill said in the release.
The Rock Island County Health Department's new-case update from Friday also showed continued spread among teenagers and children. Of the 266 new COVID-19 cases, 91 were individuals under the age of 20. That's 34% of the new cases.
Vaccines are available
- The Rock Island County Health Department offers walk-in vaccines on Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and Fridays (Pfizer). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.
- Boosters or third doses for immunocompromised people are available on the same day as first and second doses.
- The Rock Island Health Department offers vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 by appointment on Fridays.
- The Rock Island Health Department's next available pediatric clinic is Jan. 7. Signup information will be available after the New Year’s holiday.