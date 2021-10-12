COVID-19 kills three in Rock Island County, virus claiming younger victims

The friends and families of three Rock Island County residents are grieving today after COVID-19 took their lives in the last four days.
Reporting for the first time since Friday, Oct. 8, officials from the Rock Island County Health Department said Tuesday the virus claimed a woman in her 60s and a man in his 40s. Both were hospitalized. A man in his 90s living in a long-term care facility also was a victim of COVID-19.
The total number of deaths in Rock Island County is 362. According to numbers released Wednesday, Oct. 6, Scott County's death toll is 270 — giving the Q-C 632 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
COVID-19 claimed five Rock Island residents last week. Since Sept. 1, 23 Rock Island County residents have died of complications of COVID-19.
According to a release from the Rock Island Health Department, its data shows the overall average age of a county resident who died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic is 78. Since Sept. 1, the average age has lowered to 66.
“This shows that the vaccines work in preventing most serious illness and death. For people 65 and older, the county’s vaccination rate in is 75.9%, and we are seeing fewer people older than 65 die,” Rock Island County Health Department administrator Nita Ludwig said in Tuesday's news release. “Sadly, we are seeing more people younger than 64 die because they are not as likely to be vaccinated. Of people ages 18 to 64, only 58% are fully vaccinated in Rock Island County. We urge everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
The Rock Island Health Department reported 131 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, Oct. 8. The total number of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic is 18,292.
Public health officials confirmed 39 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 34.
Booster shots in Rock Island County
The Rock Island County Health Department offers booster shots every Friday for qualifying patients who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
The clinic is open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
According to guidelines established by CDC and FDA authorization, boosters are available to people:
- 65 years or older
- 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions
- 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions
- 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting
- Residents in long-term care settings
The health department will give boosters only to people who received the Pfizer vaccine. At this time, approval has not been granted for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots.