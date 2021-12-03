COVID-19 kills three in Rock Island County

Three more men from the Quad-City area are dead due to COVID-19.
According to Friday's update from the Rock Island County Health Department, the virus claimed a man in 40s, a man in his 60s, and a man in his 70s since Wednesday's report.
All were hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic is 388. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 295 people in Scott County have been killed by the virus.
COVID-19 cases climb across the Q-C
COVID-19 cases showed a significant jump in Rock Island County roughly one week after Thanksgiving.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 256 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report Wednesday. That's a two-day average of 128 cases per day. In the seven-day period before Friday's report from the health department, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention showed Rock Island County was averaging about 75.1 new cases per day.
In Scott County that seven-day average was 69.8 cases per day. The state will update its seven-day total of new cases next Wednesday.
The rising case counts have pushed both counties' seven-day positivity rates higher. The CDC reported Scott County's rate at 14.25%, while the positivity rate in Rock Island County has climbed to 10.75%.
A significant number of teens and children in Rock Island County continue to contract the virus. According to Friday's update from the Rock Island County Health Department, 75 teens and children under the age of 20 tested positive since Wednesday — that's 29% of the 256 new cases confirmed in that span.
As COVID-19 cases have climbed, so have hospitalizations. The Rock Island County Health Department reported Friday 47 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus.
Statistics from the CDC show 27 of those COVID-19 hospitalizations have come in the last seven days. The CDC reports 38 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Scott County during the last seven days.
