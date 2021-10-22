COVID-19 kills three in Rock Island County

COVID-19 claimed three more lives in Rock Island County since Wednesday.
Rock Island County health officials reported the virus as the cause of deaths of a woman in her 90s who was living in a long-term-care facility, a man in his 80s who died at home, and a man in his 40s who was hospitalized.
The total number of deaths in Rock Island County linked to the virus is 370. According to Wednesday's county-level COVID-19 reporting from the Iowa Department of Public Health, a total of 274 people in Scott County are dead from the virus.
“We are starting to see some hopeful news, in regard to fewer daily cases and decreasing hospitalizations,” Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said. “However, we can’t let up because of what we saw last fall with quickly rising cases and hospitalizations. Last fall and early winter’s case surge led to 171 deaths between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.
Those deaths in that three-month span account for 46.2% of COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The Rock Island Health Department reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 since its last report Wednesday. The total number of cases in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic is 18,614.
Currently, 26 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 39.
According to the CDC. the seven-day positivity rate stood at 7.87% Friday, a slight increase over the 7.69% rate reported Wednesday.
The CDC reported a seven-day positivity rate of 5.44% Friday in Rock Island County, a slight drop from the seven-day rate of 5.96% reported Wednesday.
Booster vaccines in Rock Island County
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration have authorized booster vaccines for all three available COVID-19 vaccines in the United States.
“These recommendations are important steps forward as public health and our health care partners work to stay ahead of the virus and keep Americans safe,” Ludwig said in Friday's news release.
For patients who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:
• 65 years and older
• Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings
• Age 18 and who have underlying medical conditions
• Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings
Rock Island County health officials stressed in the news release " ...for the 15 million people who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots also are recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago."
Friday's news release from the Rock Island County Health Department also noted those eligible for booster shots may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. If you have questions about booster shots, Rock Island County health officials recommend you have a discussion with your medical provider or consult reliable and trusted sources.
The health department offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Tuesdays and Pfizer on Fridays. Both clinics are open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. No appointments are necessary.
“We urge those eligible for a booster shot to take steps to get this extra protection,” Ludwig said. “However, the attention that boosters have received should not distract from the fact that 40% of eligible Quad Citians age 12 and older have get to get vaccinated. This inaction leaves them, their families, and their community vulnerable. Please get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
In addition, the health department is offering flu vaccines on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. The CDC reported it is safe to get the flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.