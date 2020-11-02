COVID-19 linked to four more deaths in Q-C

Health officials from Quad-Cities reported four more deaths linked to COVID-19.
Scott County reported Monday three more deaths, raising the total to 46 since the start of the pandemic. Rock Island County reported a man in his 40s died at home, putting the county at 104.
Scott County continued to lead the Q-C in total infections since the start of the pandemic, as Tuesday 92 news cases raised the county total to 5,316 since the start of the pandemic.
Iowa health officials confirmed 1,753 new cases across the state Monday, raising the pandemic's total to 132,106. Officials said 1,738 have been linked to the virus.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 83 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 4,757 since March. A total of 36 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.
Rock Island County's escalating numbers brought new safety measures mandated by the state. Rock Island County and the rest of Region 2 will enter Restore Illinois Tier 1 mitigation Wednesday.
Region 2 includes Rock Island, Henry, Bureau, Putnam, Kendall, Grundy, Mercer, Knox, Henderson, Warren, McDonough, Fulton, Stark, Marshall, Peoria, Tazwell, McLean, Woodford, Livingston, and LaSalle counties.
All 11 of the state’s regions will be in either Tier 1 or Tier 2 mitigation. Region 2 triggered mitigation after posting three consecutive days of a positivity rate higher than 8%. The region had a 9.7% positivity rate on Oct. 30, the most recent data is posted on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website.
Mitigations include suspended inside restaurant dining and bar service and a reduction of gathering capacity to 25 guests or 25% of the room capacity.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,222 new cases Monday, increasing the state's total to 423,502 since the start of the pandemic. Health officials have linked 9,810 deaths in the state to the virus.
