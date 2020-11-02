COVID-19 linked to four more deaths in Q-C

Health officials from Quad-Cities reported four more deaths linked to COVID-19.

Scott County reported Monday three more deaths, raising the total to 46 since the start of the pandemic. Rock Island County reported a man in his 40s died at home, putting the county at 104.

Scott County continued to lead the Q-C in total infections since the start of the pandemic, as Tuesday 92 news cases raised the county total to 5,316 since the start of the pandemic.

Iowa health officials confirmed 1,753 new cases across the state Monday, raising the pandemic's total to 132,106. Officials said 1,738 have been linked to the virus.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 83 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 4,757 since March. A total of 36 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.

Rock Island County's escalating numbers brought new safety measures mandated by the state. Rock Island County and the rest of Region 2 will enter Restore Illinois Tier 1 mitigation Wednesday.

Region 2 includes Rock Island, Henry, Bureau, Putnam, Kendall, Grundy, Mercer, Knox, Henderson, Warren, McDonough, Fulton, Stark, Marshall, Peoria, Tazwell, McLean, Woodford, Livingston, and LaSalle counties.