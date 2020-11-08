COVID-19 numbers keep breaking records locally

On Friday, Oct. 30, there were a record number of COVID-19 infections for Scott and Rock Island counties with 263. This past Friday, however, topped that with 317. There have now been nearly 11,200 total cases in the two counties.
The numbers consistently are on the rise in the Quad-Cities, and higher numbers have led to busy hospitals, exhausted health care workers and more deaths from the virus. There were 15 deaths from Friday to Friday in the Quad-Cities.
Friday, Oct 30
- As COVID-19 infection numbers hit record highs again Friday in the Quad-Cities — with 263 new cases in a single day — the virus was linked to two more deaths. The death toll in Scott County increased to 43. Rock Island County officials also reported one death Friday — a woman in her 90s. The virus is linked to 102 deaths in Rock Island. Scott County saw a rise in new cases, as health officials confirmed 150 infections Friday, raising the county's total to 4,981 positive cases since the start of the pandemic. The county passed the 4,000-mark Oct. 19.
- The John Deere Classic’s Birdies for Charity netted 465 local and regional charities $12.2 million despite the fact the tournament was not held because of COVID-19, so there were no birdies.
- Mayors, including Bettendorf’s Robert Gallagher, who are members of the Mississippi River Cities & Towns initiative urged people to vote in person, saying PPE and other precautions will help keep voters safe. Rock Island and Scott county officials noted they are taking precautions for people’s safety.
- Eastern Iowa Community College will conduct most classes online starting Nov. 9 at its Scott, Clinton and Muscatine campuses. The move is made based on an expectation of a surge in COVID-19 cases during the holiday. However, classes with labs or a hands on elements will continue to meet normally.
- COVID-19 free testing will take place at Camden Park in the parking lot of the Camden Centre this weekend in Milan.
Saturday, Oct 31
- Scott County surpassed the 5,000 mark in COVID-19 cases with 129 Saturday for a total of 5,110. Rock Island County had 132 Saturday for a total of 4,609. There have been 146 deaths in the Q-C area, 103 in Rock Island County.
- United Way Quad-Cities has announced a second round of COVID-19 Rebuilding Fund grants worth $150,000 for 17 local nonprofits.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Support Local Journalism
- The two main Quad-City counties, Rock Island and Scott, added 179 new virus cases Sunday.
- The Illinois Quad-Cities, part of Illinois’ Region 2, is the only region in the state not currently under mitigation guidelines.
- A store guard in Chicago was stabbed 27 times for asking a person to wear a mask to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Two women reportedly stabbed the man, who is in critical condition.
Monday, Nov 2
- Several local restaurants and bars met in Rock Island to weigh their options Wednesday when Region 2 went under state guidelines that include no indoor dining or service bars.
- Rock Island High School is closing for two weeks beginning Wednesday after a spike there in COVID-19 cases. All classes will be online or the virtual model until Nov. 17. All extracurricular activities are also suspended.
- The Bettendorf Community Schools District is trying to improve its COVID-19 response in schools. The district board OKed a plan Monday that includes COVID-19 testing at the high school.
- The FoxFire restaurant in Geneva sued Gov. JB Pritzker last week after the governor imposed new COVID-19 restrictions in response to a spike in the region’s positivity rate. The Illinois Department of Public Health and Kane County Department of Public Health are also named in the lawsuit. On Monday, Judge Kevin T. Busch allowed the restaurant owner’s request for a temporary restraining order that effectively bars Pritzker or the health departments from enforcing the new restrictions for FoxFire.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
- The Quad-Cities has seen eight people die from COVID-19-related deaths in two days for a total of 154 dead in the region, 49 in Scott County, 105 in Rock Island County. The two counties have more than 10,100 positive cases between them after adding 139 on Tuesday.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
- Two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported Wednesday in the Quad-Cities, bringing the total between Rock Island County (106) and Scott County (50) to 156.
- Augustana College will tighten its COVID-19 restrictions, even to the point of disciplining students if they are found in restaurants or bars, school officials said.
- The Catholic Diocese of Peoria has canceled Alleman’s boys and girls basketball seasons because of the pandemic.
Thursday, Nov.5
- The Rock Island County Health Department reported two additional deaths from COVID-19: a woman in her 70s and a man in his 90s, both of whom had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus is now 108. In addition, the Rock Island County Health Department reports 149 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 5,089. Currently, 42 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County. Both the daily case count and the number of hospitalized patients are the highest one-day totals to date. Scott County added 284 new cases and now has 51 deaths compared with Rock Island County’s 108 deaths.
- A Davenport woman, age 97, with COVID-19 who had been released from the hospital was found unconscious by a maintenance worker at her apartment and later died. The family is trying to find out why she was released when she still had COVID-19.
- Quad-City hospital executives offered grim facts about COVID-19 in the community during a press conference Thursday: Case counts are rising, hospital beds are filling up and doctors and nurses are getting sick with the virus. UnityPoint Health-Trinity President and CEO Robert Erickson said in the past two weeks the health system had gone from 25 COVID-19 patients to 48 patients, 19 in the ICU. "In Rock Island, every COVID-19 bed was full," Erickson said. "And everyone was on a ventilator." Of those who become hospitalized in the Trinity system, the death rate is 9-10%, he said.
Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri says she is aware of restaurants and bars that remain open in violation of the governor's executive order banning indoor dining and will use her authority to enforce rules while also trying to help businesses.The general manager of the Captain's Table restaurant in Moline said Wednesday he would not follow the state's indoor-dining ban. Other area businesses also have refused to comply with the pandemic-related precautions. Acri said the city previously had contact with the Captain's Table, sending a letter to "educate" the staff about rules requiring face masks and social distancing. Another possible step is to pull the restaurant's liquor license, though Acri said other steps may occur first.
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she views the 2020 election outcome as a validation of the state’s efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. But surging cases, deaths and hospitalizations are prompting her to urge Iowans to “double down” on their efforts to control the novel coronavirus. She announced a new marketing campaign to raise awareness of the risks of the virus.
Friday, Nov.6
- Friday saw the Scott and Rock Island County areas add a new record 317 positive COVID-19 tests bringing the two counties over the 11,000 threshold with 11,183. There are 160 deaths, 109 in Rock Island County and 51 in Scott County.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.