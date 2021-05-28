COVID-19 numbers low in Quad-Cities as Memorial Day weekend arrives

With travel numbers high for Memorial Day weekend, COVID-19 numbers were low Friday.

Scott County reported eight new cases, while Rock Island County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

It's a hopeful sign of the dwindling pandemic as the daily number of airport travelers is expected to cross 2 million people at least once over the weekend, the highest mark since early March 2020, according to the Associated Press.

AAA is expecting a 60% jump in travel over the 2020 Memorial Day weekend, with 37 millions Americans traveling at least 50 miles from their homes, a sign of hope the pandemic is nearing an end as more people get vaccinated.

Still, the toll of the pandemic should not be forgotten.

Scott County has seen 21,632 total cases of COVID-19 and 244 deaths from the coronavirus, while Rock Island County has had 14,930 total cases, with 324 total deaths.

Illinois has seen 22,739 deaths from COVID-19, while Iowa has had 6,053.

With 1,094 new cases between the two states, it's clear the pandemic isn't yet over, vaccinations still available to try and continue to end it for good.