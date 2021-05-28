COVID-19 numbers low in Quad-Cities as Memorial Day weekend arrives

With travel numbers high for Memorial Day weekend, COVID-19 numbers were low Friday.
Scott County reported eight new cases, while Rock Island County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
It's a hopeful sign of the dwindling pandemic as the daily number of airport travelers is expected to cross 2 million people at least once over the weekend, the highest mark since early March 2020, according to the Associated Press.
AAA is expecting a 60% jump in travel over the 2020 Memorial Day weekend, with 37 millions Americans traveling at least 50 miles from their homes, a sign of hope the pandemic is nearing an end as more people get vaccinated.
Still, the toll of the pandemic should not be forgotten.
Scott County has seen 21,632 total cases of COVID-19 and 244 deaths from the coronavirus, while Rock Island County has had 14,930 total cases, with 324 total deaths.
Illinois has seen 22,739 deaths from COVID-19, while Iowa has had 6,053.
With 1,094 new cases between the two states, it's clear the pandemic isn't yet over, vaccinations still available to try and continue to end it for good.
The Rock Island County Health Department will offer walk-in vaccine clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The schedule:
• Moderna and Johnson & Johnson: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 1
• Pfizer: Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., starting June 4
Upcoming pop-up events include:
• June 5: Noon-5 p.m. at Pride at Bass Street Landing, 1701 River Drive, Moline
The Scott County Health Department also is offering weekday walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccination at its offices, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, fourth floor. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition, health care and pharmacy partners continue to offer all three vaccines. To find a provider, visit vaccines.gov. You can search by ZIP code and vaccine manufacturer.
The Main at Locust Pharmacy in Davenport has expanded to walk-in hours for both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Walk-ins are welcome anytime between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 129 W. Locust St.
Pharmacies and other retailers are joining the move to targeted pop-up clinics.
Iowa 80 Truckstop in Walcott — dubbed the 'World’s Largest Truckstop' — will partner with Hy-Vee Pharmacy to offer a COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinic from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 3.
The clinic will offer the Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines and will be held on the third floor of the main truck stop building.
Anyone age 12 or older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, while anyone 18 and older can receive the J&J vaccine. Ages 12 to 17 must have a legal guardian present.
Any questions about the vaccines should be directed to Hy-Vee Pharmacy at 563-359-3120.