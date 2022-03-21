COVID-19 numbers low in Rock Island and Scott counties

As COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations continue to fall across the Quad-Cities and most of the United States, health officials in a few other countries are dealing with what researchers have dubbed the "BA.2 omicron subvariant."

Recent reports from the United Kingdom, for example, noted an increase in cases and hospitalizations tied to BA.2. That has raised a red flag for public health officials in the U.S. because COVID-19 trends in the U.K. have offered a kind of sneak peek of the spread of the virus in this country.

So far, local COVID-19 numbers have remained low.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rock Island and Scott counties gained a combined 85 new cases in the seven-day period ending Monday.

The numbers translate to just 44 new cases in Scott County and another 41 in Rock Island County in that seven-day span. In addition, the CDC reported two COVID-19 hospitalizations in Scott County and another three in Rock Island County during the same period ending Monday.

Representatives from the area's two largest health care systems said Monday any of the virus' variants will be tracked at the state and national levels.

"We do not do sequencing at Genesis. This is a highly complex process and is done at the state and national level," said Todd Mizener, senior communications specialist at Genesis Health System. "And what COVID variant a patient has doesn’t really change the treatment options we have. Hospitals need to know if the patient has COVID, not the strain of COVID."

Mizener pointed out doctors and officials at Genesis " ... certainly need to know what the strain is so we can we can understand if there is a new strain that might be more contagious, causes more severe illness, and might be more likely to break through our vaccine protection."

UnityPoint Health-Trinity public information specialist Kristy Phillipson echoed Mizener, stressing that sequencing of COVID-19 is not performed at the local level.

Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz has consistently pointed that variants like BA.2 reinforces the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations and basic mitigation models like masking indoors and maintaining social distancing whenever possible.

The CDC provided updated county-level vaccination numbers Monday.

According to those numbers, Scott County has 104,394 fully vaccinated residents — 60.4% of the county's estimated population of 173,943. The CDC also reported 48,493 Scott County residents have received at least one booster shot. That's 46.5% of the total number of the fully vaccinated population.

The CDC reported 81,687 of Rock Island County's estimated population of 141,879 are fully vaccinated — 57.6%. Of those fully vaccinated, 32,996 — or 40.4% — are boosted.

