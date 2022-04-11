COVID-19 numbers remain low in Rock Island and Scott counties

In the Quad-Cities and across the country the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths plummeted during March and the first 10 days of April.

A few quiet warning signs have emerged, however, that suggest new cases are rising in places like the United Kingdom and a few eastern cities in the United States.

So far, Scott County and Rock Island County are not part of that trend. According to the latest county-wide COVID-19 statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Scott County saw an increase of 38 new cases during the seven-day period ending Saturday. During the same span, Rock Island County recorded 23 new cases.

Rock Island County Health Department Public Information Officer Janet Hill said the numbers look good on the Illinois side of the Q-C, but noted case reporting may not be as accurate as state's close public testing facilities and a growing number of people utilize at-home COVID-19 tests.

"The CDC’s Community Level transmission metric shows both Rock Island and Scott counties as low. Rock Island County’s positivity rate is 1.18%, which is a far cry from the 31% it was in early January," Hill said. "This metric likely doesn't show the prevalence of disease in our communities because home tests are not counted. We are at a much different part of the pandemic, but the virus still is circulating. Omicron and the omicron variant are more infectious than delta, which was more infectious than the earlier strains."

The Scott County Health Department did not respond for a request for comment.

The area's public health and health care system officials have stressed the need for all those eligible to get vaccinated, and Hill also stressed getting tested if you develop symptoms.

"If you get sick after getting vaccinated, you are very likely to have a mild illness. In fact, many people’s symptoms are so mild that they are assuming it’s their seasonal allergies, especially now that flowers, trees and grasses are all starting to come back to life," Hill said. "The only way to know for sure is to get tested. Please get tested at one of our pharmacy or healthcare partners or take a home test. Please isolate for five days after a positive test — Day Zero is the day you feel symptomatic — and wear a high-quality mask for another five days."

Vaccine numbers have not moved much in the last two months. According to the latest from the CDC, 104,969 of the estimated 172,943 total Scott County population are fully vaccinated. That's 60.7%. On the Illinois side, 82,453 of the estimated 141,879 total population of Rock Island County residents are fully vaccinated. That's 58.1%.

Boosters for fully vaccinated people have remained a hard sell in the Quad-Cities, as less than 50% of fully vaccinated residents of Scott and Rock Island counties have taken the extra shot.

Hill pointed out the focus of public health in Rock Island County remains first vaccination shots.

"We’re happy to be doing second boosters, but our main message is the first dose still is the most important. Our vaccination rate in Rock Island County is still less than 62% for people 5 and older," Hill said. "It’s been ticking up by tenths of a percent for several weeks now. It's slightly higher in Scott County: 64.7%.

"Still, this means that more than 35% of Quad Citians are putting their personal health, their family’s health and the health of their community at risk."

Hill urged people to stay up to date with their vaccination, which is three doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

"The CDC took the unusual step of recommending that people who had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to get boosted with either Pfizer or Moderna," Hill said. "Those 50 and older and those 12 and older who are immunocompromised can get a second booster, or a fourth dose."

The Rock Island County Health Department offers any dose of vaccines twice a week: Tuesday for Moderna and J&J and Friday for Pfizer at its offices in Rock Island. The Scott County Health Department offers Pfizer (12 and older) and Johnson & Johnson (18 and older) doses Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its offices in Davenport. Other providers can be found at vaccines.gov.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.