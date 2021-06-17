COVID-19 on the decline: 7 new cases in Quad-Cities, 144 in Iowa and Illinois

The COVID-19 news across the Quad-Cities was good in every way Thursday — a low number of new cases, no virus-related deaths. and plenty of access to the vaccine.
There were seven new COVID-19 cases reported in the Q-C Thursday — three in Rock Island County and four in Scott County.
The total number of cases in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic increased to 14,994, while the number of deaths tied to the virus remained 333.
The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed 21,740 total COVID-19 cases in Scott County since last March and linked 247 deaths in the county to the virus.
There was more encouraging news across both Iowa and Illinois. The public health departments of Iowa and Illinois reported a combined 144 new cases Thursday — 96 in Iowa and another 48 in Illinois.
Since the start of the pandemic, the Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed 1,388,586 total COVID-19 cases and linked 23,120 deaths to the virus.
Iowa health officials say 403,566 cases have been confirmed and 6,109 deaths are virus-related in the same span.
Pop-up vaccination clinics
In the effort to reach niche and underserved communities throughout the Q-C, the health departments from Rock Island County and Scott County will hold a number of "pop-up clinics" in the coming days.
In Rock Island County:
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 18; and Saturday, June 19, at Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline. Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to everyone 18 and older.
In Scott County:
The Scott County Health Department is scheduled to participate in a number of events in the upcoming weeks where vaccines will be available in the community at various sites, including Saturday’s Juneteenth event, as well as on Sunday before and after English and Spanish church services at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Davenport.
The Scott County Health Department and United African Organization Region 2 will team up to offer the two required doses of Pfizer vaccine. The first dose will be administered June 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the QCAIR location on 1800 7th Avenue in Moline. The second dose will be administered July 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at the same location.
Walk-in vaccination clinics
The Rock Island County Health Department will offer walk-in vaccine clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. Both first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be given, as well as the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The schedule:
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson: Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Pfizer: Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Scott County Health Department also offers weekday walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at its offices, 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, fourth floor. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In addition, health care and pharmacy partners continue to offer all three vaccines. To find a provider, visit vaccines.gov. You can search by ZIP code and vaccine manufacturer.
The Main at Locust Pharmacy in Davenport has expanded to walk-in hours for both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. Walk-ins are welcome anytime between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 129 W. Locust St.
Test Iowa, the state’s large-scale, free COVID-19 testing program, which launched in April of last year, will end operations in Scott County on July 16.
Scott County's Test Iowa site is located in Davenport at NorthPark Mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road.
The Iowa Department of Public Health and State Hygienic Lab are finalizing plans to provide at-home test kits free of charge to Iowa residents following the closure of the Test Iowa program.