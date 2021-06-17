COVID-19 on the decline: 7 new cases in Quad-Cities, 144 in Iowa and Illinois

The COVID-19 news across the Quad-Cities was good in every way Thursday — a low number of new cases, no virus-related deaths. and plenty of access to the vaccine.

There were seven new COVID-19 cases reported in the Q-C Thursday — three in Rock Island County and four in Scott County.

The total number of cases in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic increased to 14,994, while the number of deaths tied to the virus remained 333.

The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed 21,740 total COVID-19 cases in Scott County since last March and linked 247 deaths in the county to the virus.

There was more encouraging news across both Iowa and Illinois. The public health departments of Iowa and Illinois reported a combined 144 new cases Thursday — 96 in Iowa and another 48 in Illinois.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed 1,388,586 total COVID-19 cases and linked 23,120 deaths to the virus.

Iowa health officials say 403,566 cases have been confirmed and 6,109 deaths are virus-related in the same span.

Pop-up vaccination clinics