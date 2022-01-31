COVID-19 positivity rates drop across the Quad-Cities, hospitalizations show improvement

The last day of January brought encouraging COVID-19 news, as hospitalizations across the Quad-Cities dropped and seven-day positivity rates fell in Scott and Rock Island counties.
After seeing its ranks of COVID-19 patients swell to over 100 by the middle of January, UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 56 patients Monday — including 12 in ICUs.
The seven-day positivity rate at Trinity remained high Monday, checking in at 43.6%. The positivity rate for the month of January landed at 48.3%.
The COVID-19 patient count across Genesis Health System showed even more improvement Monday, with 45 — including 32 patients in Davenport medical centers and 13 at Silvis.
Those 45 patients were the lowest weekday number of January. The highest number of COVID-19 patients during the month was 72 on Jan. 10. Genesis' seven-day positivity rate also dropped over the last seven days, checking in at 27.56% Monday.
The broader county-wide seven-day positivity rates also showed significant decline.
According to Monday's update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rock Island County's positivity rate was 17.94% — down from 22.77% Friday.
Scott County's seven-day positivity rate also continued to show a decline, checking in at 26.25% after falling to 28.77% Friday.
RI County vaccinations
Rock Island County public health officials announced late last week no appointments are needed for children ages 5 to 11 at the pediatric Pfizer clinic held every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
With the change, all Rock Island County Health Department COVID-19 clinics are available on a walk-in basis. The department offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesdays and the Pfizer vaccine on Fridays. Hours for all clinics are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.