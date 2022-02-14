COVID-19 positivity rates fall across the Quad-Cities

COVID-19 numbers are falling across the Quad-Cities.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Scott County checked in Monday with a seven-day positivity rate of 12.18%. Last Friday that rate was 15.47%.

The update from the CDC brought even better news about Rock Island County, with the seven-day positivity rate at 9.19%. That's down from last Friday's 13.37%.

Lower positivity rates reflect fewer COVID-19 infections in the community. According to the CDC's Monday update, Scott County saw the addition of 558 cases in the seven-day period ending Monday. The case count was even lower over the same seven-day span in Rock Island County, as the county added 427 new cases.

Q-C hospitalizations

The local COVID-19 hospitalization numbers were a little more of a mixed bag Monday.

UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 32 COVID-19 positive inpatients — including six patients in the ICU. Trinity's seven-day positivity rate remained high, checking in at 25.9%.

The news out of the Genesis Medical Centers was better, as the health system reported 21 COVID-19 hospital patients — including 14 in Davenport and another six in Silvis.

Those 21 total patients are 11 fewer than Monday, Feb. 7, and 44 fewer than one month ago. According to Genesis officials, Monday's 21 COVID-19 patients also are the lowest weekday in-patient count since Oct. 29, 2021.

The best news from Genesis was its seven-day positivity rate of 10.40%.

