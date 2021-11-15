COVID-19 positivity rates, hospitalizations rising across the Quad-Cities

The week opened with grim COVID-19 news from around the Quad-Cities. And a deeper look showed there are clear signs that not only is the pandemic still with us, it could rage again as people return to indoor activities.
Let's begin with the final lagging indicator in any pandemic, death.
In Monday's update, the Rock Island County Health Department reported two COVID-19 deaths: a woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized and a man in his 80s who died at a long-term-care facility.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic is 378.
The news about new cases wasn't as bleak. The Rock Island Health Department reported 146 cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Friday. That's an average of 48.7 new cases per day.
That daily average is lower than the numbers from Scott County last week — where a seven-day average showed roughly 85 new cases per day.
The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic is 19,583.
The most important COVID-19 numbers — in terms of offering a snapshot of where the pandemic has been and where it might go — can be found in the seven-day positivity rates.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Monday update showed Scott County's seven-day rate remained relatively high — 8.63%. That's a slight dip from Friday's 8.84%. But Scott County's rate had dipped to just below 6.5% two weeks ago.
The rising positivity rate in Rock Island County has been stark and steady. According to the CDC, Rock Island County checked in Monday with a seven-day positivity rate of 8.32%. Last week the county had a 6.88% rate. And the week before that the county's rate was roughly 4.6%.
A rising positivity rate means more cases. And more cases will lead to more hospitalizations.
Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz said the COVID-19 numbers should not surprise anyone.
"This has been eminently predictable — as the weather cools people move back inside and infection rates pick up. It is very concerning for a number of reasons. First, of course, people can get very sick with COVID. Even when they don’t, they can transmit to folks who will do badly," Katz said. "Also, staffing levels in health care are very short, so capacity to absorb a big spike in cases is limited compared to last fall's big spike.
"Finally, with lagging adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions — distancing and masking — the protection we saw from flu last year will not be as robust so dual infections are likely and we suspect they will be worse than single infections. Greater transmission levels in the absence of mask use in schools sets us up for school based outbreaks that were nearly non-existent last year when distancing and masking were the rules."
Katz pointed out states and local health departments have "pretty much" given up on contact tracing as a method of mitigating the spread of COVID-19.
"The resources are not available to do it right, especially since we have recognized extensive transmission before symptoms develop leading to substantial under reporting, and as self-testing at home expands those are largely not reported so we would be unable to trace," Katz said.
Katz stressed vaccination levels are not high enough to prevent outbreaks as people gather for holidays or attend large-scale indoor events.
"We are nowhere near any reasonable level of immunization," Katz said. "We really probably need to get to the 70% to 80% level or higher for that to be expected. Kids ages 5 to 11 are only now eligible, kids under the age of 5 are not at all, and full immunization rates in the populations of both Scott and RICO are hovering around 50%."
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Q-C
COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the Quad-Cities also showed increases. According to Monday's reporting from Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity, 71 people from across the Q-C are hospitalized with COVID-19.
On Nov. 8, the combined total at the two hospital systems was 60.
As for the latest update, Genesis Health System reported 37 total COVID-19 patients, with 33 at its medical center in Davenport, another three in Silvis, and one patient at Jackson County Regional.
According to Genesis, there were six COVID-19 patients in ICU — five in Davenport and one in Silvis.
Most troubling, Genesis reported a seven-day positivity rate of 17.33% — that's a jump from last Monday's reported rate of 13.71%.
In Monday's update, UnityPoint Health-Trinity reported 34 COVID-19 patients, with 12 in ICU.
Trinity reported a seven-day positivity rate of 17.4% — up from 15.4% last Monday.
Genesis employee vaccinations
Monday marked an important deadline for Genesis Health System employees, as they were expected to meet a 4 p.m. deadline to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have an approved exemption.
In a news release Genesis reported "nearly 98 percent of medical staff and Genesis employees have either been vaccinated or have approved exemptions."
Genesis Health System did note employees not in compliance with policy will not lose their positions.