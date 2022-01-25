COVID-19 positivity rates remain high across the Quad-Cities, hospitalizations dip

The latest reports from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed the seven-day positivity rates for COVID-19 remained high across the Quad-Cities — and the positivity rates at area hospitals are even higher.
Health officials from across the U.S. put the target seven-day test positivity rate at 8%. Any rate above 9% indicates high levels of community spread. Both Scott and Rock Island counties had seven-day test positivity rates at least three times the target rate.
According to the CDC, Scott County checked in Tuesday with a seven-day test positivity rate of 30.84%. Iowa's overall rate was estimated at roughly 25% for the same seven-day period.
The CDC put Rock Island County's seven-day positivity rate at 25.12% Tuesday — while the entire state of Illinois showed a rate of 14.9%.
The seven-day test positivity rates at Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health-Trinity dwarfed the wider county-level rates. According to Monday's COVID-19 updates, Genesis had a seven-day positivity rate of 39.42%. That number was 49.2% at Trinity.
Since the omicron variant became the dominant COVID-19 strain, hospital rates have remained high throughout the Q-C — though the total number of people hospitalized with the virus at Genesis and Trinity fell slightly for the third straight week.
4:48 Watch now: Bettendorf schools Superintendent Michelle Morse recaps her first state of the district address
Genesis and Trinity reported a combined 147 patients Monday, down from the combined 158 COVID-19 patients reported Jan. 17. A total of 180 patients were reported Jan. 10.
Breaking down the hospitalization numbers, Genesis reported 62 COVID-19 patients Monday, including 44 in Davenport and another 16 in Silvis. Of those hospitalized with the virus at Genesis medical centers, 14 were in ICUs.
Trinity reported 85 COVID-19 patients Monday, including 24 in ICUs.
RI County vaccinations
Rock Island County public health officials announced late last week no appointments are needed for children ages 5 to 11 at the pediatric Pfizer clinic held every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
With the change, all Rock Island County Health Department COVID-19 clinics are available on a walk-in basis. The department offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesdays and the Pfizer vaccine on Fridays. Hours for all clinics are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.