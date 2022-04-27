COVID-19 positivity ticks upwards in Rock Island County, but spread of virus remains low across the Quad-Cities

COVID-19 news from across the United States offered plenty of hope as Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser for President Joe Biden, told PBS NewsHour the country is out "out of the pandemic phase."

Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made the comment Tuesday. The World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a pandemic March 11, 2020 — and the WHO has not removed the virus' pandemic designation.

There is plenty of reason for hope and caution at the local level.

The COVID-19 numbers coming out of Rock Island and Scott counties remain low — but there has been a slow climb in the number of cases and the positivity rates in Rock Island County.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's county-wide COVID-19 statistics showed an increase of 111 new cases during the seven-day period ending Monday.

That's just an average of 15.9 cases per day — but also translates to a seven-day positivity rate of 4.42%. That's a significant increase in the positivity rate over the last month and close to a moderate-to-high rate of community spread.

On the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities, Scott County added 52 new COVID-19 cases during the seven-day period ending Monday. Because of a lack of reporting by the state of Iowa, the Scott County's positivity rate is not known.

Rock Island County Health Department Public Information Officer Janet Hill explained the limitations of the statistics reported by the CDC.

"We can't accurately give numbers because of the rise of at-home testing. We are looking closely at hospitalizations, which has remained low, with our own check-ins with UnityPoint and Genesis and CDC metrics," Hill said. "We are seeing a growing positivity rate, but we're more concerned with the stagnant vaccination rate.

"We are seeing more counties in Illinois move to a medium COVID-19 Community Level, and we are warily watching high transmission rates in the Northeast."

According to the CDC, 82,966 Rock Island County residents are fully vaccinated — 58.5% of the county's total population. In terms of those residents with at least one booster shot, the CDC said 34,721 of those fully vaccinated have had at least one booster jab. That's just 41.8%.

Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said vaccinations are now the number one priority in public health's battle against the virus.

"We saw an uptick in vaccinations as second booster became available. They are still continuing to be fairly popular. We are doing around 70 to 100 each clinic day," Ludwig said. "The Illinois Department of Public Health asks that we continue to provide vaccinations to as many as possible to get and keep everyone up to date.

"We continue to message through our website and Facebook all information and opportunities to get vaccinated. We are working on billboards in varied languages as an additional outreach effort. They will start sometime in May."

Scott County has fared a bit better in terms of vaccination numbers. According to the CDC, a total of 105,397 residents are fully vaccinated — 60.9% of the county's total population. And 49,724 of the fully vaccinated have received at least one booster shot.

"We are still giving some primary first and second doses and some boosters and fourth doses — the second booster for those eligible. Our vaccine partners in Scott County share with us that they continue to see some demand," said Scott County Health Department Public Information Officer Brooke Barnes said.

"Not much has changed in terms of our messages regarding vaccination. We join the Iowa Department of Public Health in continue to encourage primary vaccinations as well as boosters for those eligible," Barnes added. "Although we are in a safer spot, COVID is not over and we continue to want our community to be protected."

Barnes, Ludwig and Hill said what happens in the fall may depend of the levels of individual immunity in the community.

"We are in a different place in the pandemic. More people have immunity right now through vaccination and previous infection. Plus, we now have post-infection medications to reduce the severity of disease, reduce hospitalizations or length of hospital stays, and prevent more death," Hill said.

Hill pointed out a new CDC report showed that, by February 2022, nearly six in 10 Americans had antibodies indicating prior infection from the virus that causes COVID-19.

"Evidence of infection rose among all age groups during omicron — with the largest increases among children and teens," Hill said. "However, reinfections can occur. We strongly encourage people to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccination and boosters. Vaccinations protect against people getting really sick and dying from COVID-19, even among those who have had COVID-19."

