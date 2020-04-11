You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19: Quad-City cases top 200
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Saturday an additional 122 positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1,510 cases in the state.

New cases were reported in:

Scott County:One adult (18-40 years), five middle-age adults (41-60 years),  and six older adults (61-80 years) for a total of 111 cases.

• Muscatine County, eight adults (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years), and two older adults (61-80 years) for a total of 91 cases.

Seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County, bringing the total of official cases to 104. They are:

  • A woman in her 60s being treated at a local hospital
  • A woman in her 60s isolating at home
  • A woman in her 60s isolating at home
  • A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home
  • A man in his 20s isolating at home
  • A man in his 40s isolating at home
  • A man in his 50s isolating at home

According to IDPH, an additional three deaths were reported in:

• Crawford County, older adult (61-80 years)

• Johnson County, elderly adult (81+)

• Madison County, older adult (61-80 years)

An additional 1,057 negative tests for a total of 15,622 negative tests have been reported as of Saturday. That includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Concerned about COVID-19?

