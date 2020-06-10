COVID-19 remains a threat, especially to Quad-Cities area nursing homes

He said Generations recently accepted 10 patients into its COVID-19 quarantine from a nursing home outside Rock Island county, and one of those patients died.

“The others (who died) all had co-morbidities, and most of them were already in hospice," Mack said, adding if there were contributing factors to that death, “if they die with COVID-19, they are counted as a COVID death."

Mack said because of a statewide testing program in nursing homes, the entire facility was recently tested and there were 11 positive tests among residents.

“All of those residents were asymptomatic,” he said. “None were showing any symptoms of COVID-19. They were uncovered in the facility-wide test. They have no staff that are currently positive."

“Really the numbers are leveling off,” Mack said. "Actually before the acceptance of all of those residents from the other nursing home, they were almost going down. It had kind of flattened out and was moving down.”

Any nursing home that has positive tests from the statewide testing are required to retest weekly until there are no positive cases for two straight weeks, he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.