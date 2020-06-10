COVID-19 remains a threat, especially to Quad-Cities area nursing homes

Illinois and Iowa may be reopening, but COVID-19 remains a threat, especially to nursing homes.
Rock Island County nursing homes have had 145 confirmed cases and 22 deaths from =the new coronavirus, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Statewide, there have been 18,480 nursing home cases, with 3,144 deaths.
Iowa only reports outbreaks of more than three cases, and does not report nursing home deaths by county. As of Wednesday, there were 38 active outbreaks statewide, with 1,459 cases, and 311 deaths.
No facility in Scott County has met the outbreak threshold. Muscatine has reported 81 cases, all at Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Of those, 63 people have recovered. Louisa County has had 45 cases, all at Wapello Specialty Care, of which 26 have recovered.
The highest number of cases in Rock Island County are at Generations in Rock Island and Centennial Care in Moline.
As of Wednesday, Generations had 50 confirmed cases and 14 deaths. Centennial Care in Moline had 38 positive cases and four deaths.
Centennial Care officials did not respond to calls for comment.
The high number of cases at Generations can be attributed in part to more state-mandated testing, and because the facility serves as a hospice, said Andrew Mack, spokesman.
He said Generations recently accepted 10 patients into its COVID-19 quarantine from a nursing home outside Rock Island county, and one of those patients died.
“The others (who died) all had co-morbidities, and most of them were already in hospice," Mack said, adding if there were contributing factors to that death, “if they die with COVID-19, they are counted as a COVID death."
Mack said because of a statewide testing program in nursing homes, the entire facility was recently tested and there were 11 positive tests among residents.
“All of those residents were asymptomatic,” he said. “None were showing any symptoms of COVID-19. They were uncovered in the facility-wide test. They have no staff that are currently positive."
“Really the numbers are leveling off,” Mack said. "Actually before the acceptance of all of those residents from the other nursing home, they were almost going down. It had kind of flattened out and was moving down.”
Any nursing home that has positive tests from the statewide testing are required to retest weekly until there are no positive cases for two straight weeks, he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.