COVID-19: Reopening finally begins in Quad-Cities

Friday, May 1
- A seventh Scott County resident died of COVID-19. That brings the Quad-City total to 21.
- There were 448 positive cases in Rock Island County and 230 in Scott County. In Rock Island County, 92 of the people with positive tests work at the Tyson plant in Joslin.
- The Quad Cities Community Foundation gave seven groups a total of $105,000 from its Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund.
- The Scott County Emergency Management Agency received some unusable N95 masks, and the goal is to get them returned. Most local agencies are doing well on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), however.
- Illinois is preparing for a massive contact tracing project in which it will hire hundreds of people to identify people who might have been exposed to COVID-19.
- A second employee at Park Vista North Hill Retirement Home in East Moline is confirmed as having COVID-19.
- Illinois will allow small, safe worship services. The Beloved Church of God in Lena, 85 miles northeast of the Quad Cities filed a lawsuit against the extension of Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home orders through May 30, which included churches.
Saturday, May 2
- Sports complexes throughout the Quad-Cities are losing revenue due to stay-at-home orders which now last until May 30 in Illinois and May 10 in Iowa. It's resulted in many businesses being affected as hundreds of travel teams would have normally engulfed the area at places like TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf, Quad City Hitmen Baseball Complex on the border of Milan and southwest Rock Island, and Green Valley Sports Complex in Moline. Tournament schedules are expected to start later and last into September in many cases, possibly recouping potential lost revenue for the complexes and the area.
- Local businesses are trying to find a way to open back up but need the help of the purchasing public to wear masks and not threaten the health of workers.
- Increased testing is pushing the Illinois positive COVID-19 count up. It’s a function of doing more testing, Pritzker said, and was expected. The state reported 15,208 tests Saturday. The recent goal was to reach 10,000 daily tests.
- The Quad-Cities reported 19 more COVID-19 positive cases Saturday and two deaths in Rock Island County. There are now 12 COVID-19 related deaths in Rock Island County and 19 in the Quad-Cities.
- Deere & Co. announced it is pausing production at its Dubuque and Davenport facilities starting May 11. The expectation is that workers at both plants will return to work May 26. There will be additional layoffs — 159 indefinitely at its Dubuque Works starting June 1. Deere had already laid off 105 workers in Dubuque earlier this year.
- Save A Lot in Geneseo, with the aid of 11-year old Eli Palmer, donated 240 gallons of 2% milk to families who visited the food pickup sites in the Geneseo School District May 6. The charitable effort will continue through May. Shoppers can make donations by telling cashiers as they pay their bill or by mailing donations to Eli Palmer, 536 N. Stewart St., Geneseo, IL 61254. Checks should be made payable to Save A Lot.
- Illinois Quad-City jails have not had any COVID-19 cases.
Sunday, May 3
- Iowa reported nine more COVID-19 deaths Sunday, for a total of 184. Illinois has 2,618 deaths.
- A city of Moline employee tested positive for COVID-19. The city continues to monitor the health of its employees daily, a release said, and follow CDC guidelines.
- Illinois completed a record number of tests, 19,417 in the past 24 hours, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
- About 100 people attended the Beloved Church of God in Lena, Sunday, in defiance of Gov. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order. The same church has sued in federal court saying the order violates their First Amendment right to free religious practice.
Monday, May 4
- Rock Island County reported two more COVID-19 deaths, giving it 14 total. The Quad-Cities now has 21.
- The engagement rate for Iowa district schools in the Quad-Cities varies, largely dependent on Internet access. Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley made the work required, so their students can earn credit, while Davenport school district made the work voluntary.
- Bettendorf music students who planned to take a trip to New York City over spring break have the potential future trip in their parents’ hands after it was canceled. It could be rescheduled for next year, depending on what the parents decide.
Tuesday, May 5
- The 2020 Quad-City Times Bix 7 will be a virtual race with contestants turning in times for either running the course or running 7 miles anywhere, even on a treadmill or a track. The same goes for the Arconic Jr. Bix and the Prairie Farms Quick Bix. All participation must be done between July 1-25.
- Pork production is falling as Tyson grapples with COVID-19 and its impact on pork plants.
- Observing the Illinois Quad-Cities, it appears people are complying with the face-covering requirement as they enter stores.
- Gov. Pritzker unveiled his five-part “Restore Illinois” regional plan for reopening the state. The Illinois Quad-Cities is in a region that includes northern Illinois but also Peoria and Bloomington-Normal. Illinois is now in the second phase called “flattening.”
- A group of 16 faith leaders in Iowa are urging the governor to have houses of worship remain closed during the reopening of Iowa.
- United Township High School will have a virtual graduation program May 30. It still may have an actual graduation Aug. 2 at the TaxSlayer Center, too.
- Because of the shortage of meat, Hy-Vee is limiting purchases, the store announced.
- The Corona Cruise is starting up again Wednesday in Aledo, even as Mercer County reported two more positive COVID-19 cases, giving it 10. During the cruise around town, residents are urged to utilize curbside pickup of food purchases from restaurants.
Wednesday, May 6
- Scott County is one of 22 counties in the state, as is Muscatine, that can begin to reopen Friday. Some 77 already have begun reopening. Dental offices, Drive-in theaters, campgrounds, tanning facilities and medical spas may reopen. Malls and retail stores may reopen at no more than 50% of their capacity. Fitness centers may open by appointment only.
- Two more people died of COVID-19 in Rock Island County, bringing the total there to 16. A total of 530 in the county have tested positive for the virus.
- The Ronald Reagan Breakfast Club in Rock Island, a group of Rock Island County Republicans, began meeting again at the City Limits Saloon in Rock Island while practicing social distancing.
- Tyson is reopening its Waterloo Fresh Meets plant, after it had closed temporarily since April 22 because of a COVID-19 outbreak there.
Thursday, May 7
- Generations, a Rock Island nursing home, reported it has had 29 people, including 17 residents, test positive for COVID-19, with seven deaths.
- Quad-City meat markets, such as Meatheads in Milan, are doing great business, partially due to the limits placed on the amount people can buy in many grocery stores.
- Whitey’s Ice Cream is reopening its stores Monday for drive-thru only service at all but one store (at NorthPark Mall).
- Coronavirus has resulted in changes to the United Way Day of Caring. Rather than just do things like landscaping, painting or learning activities May 14, people can donate to United Way or Zogg. Various organizations' needs will be posted on United Way’s website.
Friday, May 8
- Some businesses reopened Friday in Iowa, including Von Maur at NorthPark Mall as well as seven other stores there.
- Church bells were rung at 3 p.m. to honor the Quad-City COVID-19 victims. The public was invited to participate by blowing car horns, ringing bells or playing instruments to honor those suffering or lost to the pandemic.
