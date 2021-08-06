COVID-19 reporting from Quad-Cities long term care facilities shows low staff vaccination rates

According to information available through the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid, local long-term care vaccination numbers look good for residents.

Over 70% of residents at 17 of a combined 19 reporting facilities are fully vaccinated. Generations of Rock Island reports 53.85% of its residents are vaccinated, while ManorCare on Locust Street in Davenport checked in with 68.8% of residents.

The same is not true for the people entrusted with their care.

Many of the staffs at local facilities aren't vaccinated at rates anywhere near the 70% goal set by the Biden Administration.

While earlier this month Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said "about 60%" of staff in long-term care facilities throughout Iowa are fully vaccinated, data showed staffs at seven of 10 reporting facilities in Scott County have vaccination rates under 60%.

The lowest staff vaccination rates in Scott County were found at Aspire of Pleasant Valley, where 28.1% of the staff has taken the shot, and at Davenport Lutheran Home, which checked in with a 43.9% staff vaccination rate.