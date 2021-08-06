COVID-19 reporting from Quad-Cities long term care facilities shows low staff vaccination rates

According to information available through the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid, local long-term care vaccination numbers look good for residents.
Over 70% of residents at 17 of a combined 19 reporting facilities are fully vaccinated. Generations of Rock Island reports 53.85% of its residents are vaccinated, while ManorCare on Locust Street in Davenport checked in with 68.8% of residents.
The same is not true for the people entrusted with their care.
Many of the staffs at local facilities aren't vaccinated at rates anywhere near the 70% goal set by the Biden Administration.
While earlier this month Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said "about 60%" of staff in long-term care facilities throughout Iowa are fully vaccinated, data showed staffs at seven of 10 reporting facilities in Scott County have vaccination rates under 60%.
The lowest staff vaccination rates in Scott County were found at Aspire of Pleasant Valley, where 28.1% of the staff has taken the shot, and at Davenport Lutheran Home, which checked in with a 43.9% staff vaccination rate.
According to the numbers from Rock Island County, six of nine reporting facilities were below 60%. In fact, five facilities reported vaccination rates below 50%.
Generations of Rock Island showed a staff vaccination rate of 24.51%, St. Anthony's checked in at 36.72%, River Crossing in Moline was at 41.35%, and Allure of Moline reported 42.05%.
COVID-19 reporting harder to find
The Quad-Cities — as well as Illinois and Iowa — saw COVID-19 numbers drop throughout June and the first few days of July.
Daily new infections fell. More importantly, the seven- and 14-day positivity rates across both states — and throughout hospitals — dropped. Incredibly, for a few days in June, local hospitals on both sides of the Mississippi River reported no COVID-19 infections.
With little or no numbers to report, local health departments got a much-needed and even-more-deserving break from reporting COVID-19 numbers. At the state level, the Illinois Department of Public Health made numbers available daily.
But the Iowa Department of Public Health did not. Its reporting page at https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/pages/case-counts was cut down to weekly reporting of just three categories: new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Gone were the daily vaccination rates for the state and its counties.
And reporting from long-term care facilities all but disappeared. The last time the reporting page was updated was in early July.
The Iowa Department of Public Health's decision to excise accessible, timely reports on the status of nursing homes and other facilities throughout the state stood in sharp contrast to a move made just this week by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced earlier this week COVID-19 vaccination data for both residents and staff in long-term care facilities is available at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-data.
Illinois public health officials laid their cards on the table in a news release, writing that because long-term care facilities " ... have experienced a significant portion of COVID-19 deaths, particularly early in pandemic, this resource will be critical for tracking COVID-19 vaccinations for both staff and residents in facilities across the state."
Throughout the pandemic the Illinois Department of Public Health always made COVID-19 case numbers and deaths at long-term care facilities available. The new site has added vaccination rates for residents and staff - but it appears not all the facilities are reporting numbers.
So if a loved one lives in a nursing home in Scott County how do you find out COVID-19 information? The state recommends calling the facility.
There is another option through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid:
https://data.cms.gov/sites/default/files/2021-08/covid-19-nursing-home-resident-and-staff-vaccination-rates.xlsx
The site is raw — the information is presented by county, with one line that displays only the address of the facility, as well as the vaccination rates of residents and staff. It is clear not all facilities are included in the massive data dump.
Local COVID-19, by the numbers
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 from Wednesday to Friday. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic increased to 15,283.
While the Rock Island County Health Department reported 11 people hospitalized in the county with the virus, the number of deaths remains at 333 - where it has been since early July.