COVID-19: Rock Island reports 28 new confirmed cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Another person has died from the COVID-19 virus in Muscatine County, bringing the number of deaths to four in that county.

On Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) was notified of 389 additional positive cases for a total of 2,902 positive cases.

According to IDPH, the additional death reported Sunday was an older adult, aged 61-80, in Muscatine County. In the state, 198 people are hospitalized, and 1,171 Iowans have recovered.

Cases and total deaths for these counties were:

Clinton: 41 cases, no deaths.

Louisa County: 212 cases, two deaths.

Scott County, 159 cases and three deaths.