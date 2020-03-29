COVID-19 scams target older adults, prey on fears

“Both businesses and consumers are being targeted, especially on the internet,” he said.

Within the past few days, BB Scamtracker reports have rolled in on a variety of scams including fake websites selling special baby and adult COVID-19 reusable masks. Reports also include robocalls, emails and ads for fake drugs, test kits, discount cards, testing notices, vaccines and stimulus checks for consumers and businesses.

“There are disturbing reports of ‘fear-based selling’ coming into the BBB Scamtracker,” Horton said. “They range from recommendations of virus protection by cleaning vents to sign up for mosquito abatement this spring.”

“Scam artists are preying on people’s fears, and in a time where most people and business owners have deep concerns, it has never been more important to build your circle of trust,” Horton said. “Talk to friends and family and go directly to only trusted agency websites to verify any attempted contact or link before clicking. Never give any money or personal information to anyone who has reached out to you, unless you have verified them.”

Often, people contact the Better Business Bureau only after they lose money, instead of reaching out ahead of time.