COVID-19 second booster shots available at Rock Island County Health Department starting Friday, April 1

Janet Hill wears a number of hats at the Rock Island County Health Department, including those of chief operating officer and public information officer.

It was while wearing those hats that Hill announced the Rock Island County Health Department will offer COVID-19 second booster doses for qualifying patients starting Friday, April 1.

CDC and FDA authorization says second COVID-19 boosters can be given under these scenarios:

A single second booster dose — that's a fourth shot — of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available for patients ages 50 or older at least four months after the first booster dose.

An additional booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for immunocompromised individuals ages 12 or older at least four months after the first booster dose.

Adults who received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine can receive a second booster dose of either mRNA vaccine — Pfizer or Moderna — at least four months after their first booster dose.

The Scott County Health Department has not yet announced if it will administer COVID-19 second booster shots.

Hill admitted most people — for many good reasons — are exhausted by the pandemic, which is in its third year. And statistics show booster shots are a hard sell. According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 81,970 Rock Island County residents are fully vaccinated. That's 57.8% of the population who have received the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A total of 33,256 Rock Island residents have taken the booster shot — that's 40.6% of the fully vaccinated population.

The numbers are similar in Scott County, where 104,579 residents are fully vaccinated. That's 60.5% of the population. A total of 48.799 residents have chosen to take the booster shot — just 46.7% of those fully vaccinated.

Hill spoke about the role of booster shots in the effort to protect individuals and the greater community during a pandemic.

"I like to use measles as an example. We know that herd immunity for measles is about 95%. And we know that because once we got to that level, we saw very few cases of measles," Hill said. "We have a social contract with each other. We have the responsibility to protect ourselves, to protect others."

Hill said the need to get second COVID-19 booster shots follows a similar pattern.

"We don't have a high enough vaccination rate in Rock Island County, and that's true in places throughout the country," Hill explained. "And we haven't figured out what the herd immunity rate is for COVID-19.

"Getting the booster shots is a matter of protecting yourself and protecting others."

The Rock Island County Health Department offers the Pfizer vaccine at its Friday clinics. Moderna doses are given on Tuesdays. The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

Health department officials ask that you bring your vaccine card, but no appointments are required. If demand grows beyond social distancing capacity, health department officials may implement a signup process.

