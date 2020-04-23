COVID-19 shoots down Star Trek event in Riverside

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Captain's log, Stardate 2020: Trekkies hoping to attend the June Trek Fest in Riverside, Iowa, will have to take a few more orbits around the universe as this year's event has been canceled.

It was COVID-19 — not Klingons nor Romulans — that did in the event slated for Riverside's Hall Park.

According to the Voyage Home Riverside History Center Facebook page:

The Voyage Home History Center is the blend of Riverside's History and official designation as the Future Birthplace of Star Trek's Captain James T. Kirk.

Thousands of Star Trek fans converge each year on the tiny Iowa town south of Iowa City to pay tribute to the actors of the television series "Star Trek" which ran from 1966-1969 and appears on syndication to this day.

