COVID-19 still affecting Quad-Cities

The week began with a total of 110 deaths but ended with 114 between the two counties. Meanwhile, Moline High School had to close down in-person classes for two weeks because of COVID-19 outbreaks there Monday while North Scott High School returned this week after doing online learning strictly for one week because of COVID-19 spread in the school.
Also, Scott County Medical Examiner Dr. Louis Katz issued a harsh statement at Thursday's press briefing hosted by the two county health departments."Considering that Iowa has the fourth-highest rate of transmission in the country, I don't think we can be happy with our success to date."
Friday, Sept. 25
- Quad-City educators are struggling to balance the need for safety during the coronavirus pandemic with the need for a semblance of a regular school year with things like homecoming dances, sports, school frolics and other events.
- The Rock Island County COVID-19 case count topped 3,000 cases. The county also has 82 deaths compared to 28 in Scott County.
- Illinois unemployment rates are up in all metro areas over a year ago, including the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities, where it was 8.1% in August of 2020 and 4.1% in August of 2019.
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has opted to keep bars closed another week in counties by the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.
Saturday, Sept. 26
- Rock Island County added an additional COVID-19 death for a total of 83 and 32 more positive cases for a total of 3,036. Scott County has 28 deaths and 2,990 cases.
Sunday, Sept. 27
- Though going to school in the COVID-19 Era presents many unique challenges, two United Township High School students are happy to be in school four days a week. Still they miss having things like a full day of classes, more time with their peers, Friday night football and even their lockers.
- Moline High School is facing temporary closure for the next two weeks due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among staff and students. The school will go to remote learning only for two weeks. The rest of the schools in Moline-Coal Valley School District will continue with blended or hybrid learning featuring both online and in-person. The district had only five cases the first two weeks of September but had a spike that included 20 in 14 days at the high school.
- The Quad-Cities added 49 total COVID-19 cases Sunday with Scott County topping 3,000 for the first time with 3,011 total cases.
- Federally Qualified Health Centers in Illinois are in line to receive $140 million in grants to help them maintain their operations, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced last week. The pandemic has cost most of these institutions in numerous ways, the Governor said.
Monday, Sept. 28
- The District in Rock Island will keep its bars closing at 2 a.m. until Feb. 28 when the bars will return to a 3 a.m. closing per a city council vote. Violence in the district at closing time previously had led to the closing along with the lack of social distancing, per the mayor who is also the head of the city’s liquor commission.
- The Moline-Coal Valley School Board has agreed to purchase 1,500 rapid COVID-19 testing kits.
- The entire Quad-City area, featuring Scott and Rock Island counties, now has had more than 6,000 positive COVID-19 cases.Deaths for the area remain at 111.
- North Scott High School students returned to in-person learning after a week of remote learning due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases and the resulting quarantine at the school.
- Chicago bars and restaurants can serve more people indoors, as of this week. Restaurants can increase to 40% capacity, up from 25% with a cap of 50 people in one room. Bars can resume indoor service at 25% capacity indoors and no more than 50 people.
- An Iowa judge in Johnson County refused to block a Republican-backed law that makes it harder for county officials to process absentee ballot applications and more likely that incomplete requests won’t be fulfilled. At issue was whether to allow county officials to fill in information that a person making a request for a ballot may have left out that was already in county databases in Iowa.
- Augustana College will keep restrictions in place regarding COVID-19, including a restriction on visiting The District in Rock Island. President Steve Bahls is urging the school’s students and staff to remain vigilant.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
- A staffer who made three recent public appearances with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker tested positive for COVID-19. None of the three appearances were in the Quad-Cities and vicinity. The governor is now self-isolating for a period of two weeks as are other staffers.
- Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Rock Island County, bringing the death toll there from COVID-19 to 85.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
- The East Moline Correctional Center has seen its positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. It now has had 323 inmates test positive and 23 staff. The prison has the highest number of positive tests among prisons in the state. The prison’s current population is 1,055 prisoners. However, 260 inmates have recovered as well as 10 of the staff. That leaves 63 inmates currently positive and 13 staff.
- Rock Island County Board member Jeff Deppe is hospitalized with COVID-19.
- Rock Island County Health Department announced 33 new COVID-19 positive tests, giving it a total of 3,157. The county also reported its hospitalization numbers have risen to 23, its highest total since early in the pandemic.
- The city of Davenport announced a Small Business Resiliency Project to assist small businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19. The city has approximately $900,000 in federal block grant funding from the CARES Act. It can provide forgivable loans of up to $20,000 to qualified Davenport small businesses.
- Rock Island-Milan Schools are considering going to a blended education system in the second quarter, using both online and in-person learning, but the district will need the cooperation of parents, superintendent Reginald Lawrence said.
- East Moline Grade School District 37 plans to return to a hybrid system when it returns for the second quarter Oct. 27. Students will be learning online three days a week,including Mondays, plus two other days depending on their schedule. That was the original plan when it opted in late August to go strictly online for the rest of the first quarter after staff and student exposure to people with COVID-19 symptoms resulted in four classrooms having to be sent home and eventually 21 staff being exposed to people with symptoms, meaning they would have to work remotely, too.
- More than 2 million mail-in ballots have been requested in Illinois. That means about a quarter of the state’s voters had requested vote-by-mail ballots.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Scott County Health Department officials confirmed another COVID-19-related death Thursday, raising the county's total to 29. There were 38 new cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Scott County, pushing the total number of cases to 3,156.
In Rock Island County, health officials said 40 new cases were confirmed Thursday. There have been 3,197 total cases in the county. The death toll remained at 85, and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms remained at 21. Scott County Medical Examiner Dr. Louis Katz issued a harsh warning."Considering that Iowa has the fourth-highest rate of transmission in the country, I don't think we can be happy with our success to date."
Friday, Oct. 2
- The Rock Island County Health Department reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 3,223. Currently, 19 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County. The number of deaths stands at 85.
