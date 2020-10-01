COVID-19 still affecting Quad-Cities

Scott County Health Department officials confirmed another COVID-19-related death Thursday, raising the county's total to 29. There were 38 new cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Scott County, pushing the total number of cases to 3,156.

In Rock Island County, health officials said 40 new cases were confirmed Thursday. There have been 3,197 total cases in the county. The death toll remained at 85, and the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms remained at 21. Scott County Medical Examiner Dr. Louis Katz issued a harsh warning."Considering that Iowa has the fourth-highest rate of transmission in the country, I don't think we can be happy with our success to date."