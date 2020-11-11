COVID-19 surge continues: 619 new cases in Q-C, virus claims 2 in Scott County

New cases of COVID-19 remained on a sharp rise in the Quad-Cities, as local health officials reported a combined 619 infections Wednesday.
The Iowa Department of Public Health added the grim news as COVID-19-related causes claimed the lives of two more people in Scott County, raising the county's death toll to 54.
The Iowa side of the Quad-Cities led in new cases, as 375 were confirmed in Scott County Wednesday, pushing the county's total to 7,265 infections since the start of the pandemic.
Scott County surpassed 6,000 cases on Nov. 7 as the numbers continue to rise exponentially.
Since Oct. 1, Scott County health officials have confirmed 4,104 COVID-19 cases. There were 3,156 cases through the previous seven months.
Rock Island County set a few COVID-19 records Wednesday.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 244 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 5,984. There are 54 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county.
Rock Island County's daily case count and number of hospitalizations are all-time highs since the start of the pandemic. The total number of deaths from the virus remains at 109.
Prior to Oct. 1, Rock Island County health officials had confirmed 3,197 COVID-19 cases. Since that day, 2,787 cases have been confirmed.
Henry County announced three new deaths from COVID-19, bringing their death toll since the start of the pandemic to 11.
“I don’t know how much clearer we can be,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “The number of COVID-19 cases have spiraled out of control. You heard our hospital systems sound their alarms last week, and since then, our numbers have gotten worse.
“We are in a desperate situation, and we need your help,” Ludwig continued. “If you have the virus, you must stay home for 10 days after your symptoms start. If you have been told you are a close contact to a sick person, you must stay home for 14 days from the most recent contact you had had with that person. Please do not leave your home, except to seek urgent medical care. And then before leaving, please call your primary medical provider first to seek guidance on the best way to care for you.”
Illinois reported 12,657 new cases for a total of 523,840, with 10,434 total deaths. Iowa reported 5,077 new cases for a total of 166,817 positive cases with 1,899 total deaths.
