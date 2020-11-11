COVID-19 surge continues: 619 new cases in Q-C, virus claims 2 in Scott County

“I don’t know how much clearer we can be,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “The number of COVID-19 cases have spiraled out of control. You heard our hospital systems sound their alarms last week, and since then, our numbers have gotten worse.

“We are in a desperate situation, and we need your help,” Ludwig continued. “If you have the virus, you must stay home for 10 days after your symptoms start. If you have been told you are a close contact to a sick person, you must stay home for 14 days from the most recent contact you had had with that person. Please do not leave your home, except to seek urgent medical care. And then before leaving, please call your primary medical provider first to seek guidance on the best way to care for you.”