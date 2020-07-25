COVID-19: Surge continues in Quad-Cities, Iowa, Illinois

With another surge in cases reported Saturday, Iowa has surpassed 41,000 cases of COVID-19.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 644 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the state’s total to 41,672.
With six more COVID-19-related deaths, the death toll is 826.
The state’s health department says that one in seven Iowans have been tested for the virus.
Scott County has 28 new cases, for a total of 1,440. The total death count remains at 11.
The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported nine new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 1,460. Currently, 23 patients are hospitalized. The number of deaths stands at 30.
The new cases, all isolating at home, include:
• Three men in their 20s
• Two men in their 40s
• A woman in her 40s
• Three women in their 30s.
“While today’s number is relatively low, it is important to note that we have now reported 101 new cases since Monday,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said in a news release. “The virus is still clearly spreading in the Quad-Cities, especially among people younger than 50.”
She reminds Quad-Citians to remember the three Ws to slow the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Watch your distance. Keep at least six feet between you and anyone else.
- Wear a face covering when you must go out.
Illinois reported 1,426 new cases, for a total of 169,883 and 7,397 deaths.
Concerned about COVID-19?
