COVID-19: Surge continues in Quad-Cities, Iowa, Illinois

With another surge in cases reported Saturday, Iowa has surpassed 41,000 cases of COVID-19.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 644 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the state’s total to 41,672.

With six more COVID-19-related deaths, the death toll is 826.

The state’s health department says that one in seven Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Scott County has 28 new cases, for a total of 1,440. The total death count remains at 11.

The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported nine new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 1,460. Currently, 23 patients are hospitalized. The number of deaths stands at 30.