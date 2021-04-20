COVID-19 survivor in the Quad-Cities credits recovery to a monoclonal antibody transfusion

The first therapy introduced in the fight was called "Convalescent Plasma Therapy." The idea behind the therapy was simple: take blood plasma from people who recovered from COVID-19 and infuse it into patients with active infections. The antibodies in the donated plasma, in theory, would help fight the virus.

At the beginning of the pandemic, blood donation centers like the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center shifted focus to collecting COVID-19 survivor plasma for the production of the antibody plasma. By early March of this year more than 500,000 people suffering from severe COVID-19 symptoms received the plasma transfusions.

"The only problem is that after about a year, we are unable to demonstrate convalescent plasma helps people recover from COVID-19," said Dr. Louis Katz, the medical director at the Scott County Health Department and medical director at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

"It was the one therapy we had to try, but we were using it ahead of the medical evidence," Katz explained. "We didn't have clinical trials to show us what convalescent plasma would do with COVID-19.