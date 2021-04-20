COVID-19 survivor in the Quad-Cities credits recovery to a monoclonal antibody transfusion

Athena Gilbraith started feeling sick March 22.
The first sign of illness was a severe headache. Gilbraith immediately went to her physician for a COVID-19 test and was diagnosed with an upper respiratory infection.
What followed was 48 hours of bad news.
Gilbraith's entire family took COVID-19 tests March 23. The bad news started one day later. Gilbraith was informed she had COVID-19 on March 24. A day later, her 20-year-old daughter Julia and 13-year-old son Noah were told they were positive for the virus.
Along with fatigue and a fever, fear filled Gilbraith's mind. She has asthma and is in a high-risk group and survived eight days of escalating symptoms before receiving a monoclonal antibody transfusion she credits with saving her life.
"It was scary — and it got worse and worse and I simply wasn't getting any help," Gilbraith said. "And then, by chance, a friend put me in touch with Survivor Corps. I learned about this monoclonal antibody transfusion. Actually, I had to take a second to even pronounce it because I had never even heard of it."
"But I honestly think I'm here talking about all this because of the transfusion."
While COVID-19 vaccines developed quickly because of years of research and development into other SARS viruses, finding therapies for people who contracted the coronavirus has been more elusive.
The first therapy introduced in the fight was called "Convalescent Plasma Therapy." The idea behind the therapy was simple: take blood plasma from people who recovered from COVID-19 and infuse it into patients with active infections. The antibodies in the donated plasma, in theory, would help fight the virus.
At the beginning of the pandemic, blood donation centers like the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center shifted focus to collecting COVID-19 survivor plasma for the production of the antibody plasma. By early March of this year more than 500,000 people suffering from severe COVID-19 symptoms received the plasma transfusions.
"The only problem is that after about a year, we are unable to demonstrate convalescent plasma helps people recover from COVID-19," said Dr. Louis Katz, the medical director at the Scott County Health Department and medical director at the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.
"It was the one therapy we had to try, but we were using it ahead of the medical evidence," Katz explained. "We didn't have clinical trials to show us what convalescent plasma would do with COVID-19.
"And then the therapy was granted Emergency Use Authorization and the White House, as well as the FDA, overstated its effectiveness by saying it cut COVID mortality rates by 35%. Convalescent plasma for COVID-19 is of almost no use now."
Physicians and health care workers found a better weapon against COVID-19 as the use of monoclonal antibodies spread. A monoclonal antibody is made by cloning a unique white blood cell that can target infections like COVID-19 or cancer.
The process is time-tested science that dates back to the early 1900s when Paul Ehrlich proposed disease-causing organisms in the human body could be targeted using a toxin for that organism.
Researchers throughout the 20th century developed the concept of monoclonal antibodies first described by Ehrlich. Monoclonal antibodies were discovered in 1975 and in 1988 Greg Winter found ways to improve the use of momoclonal antibodies in humans.
Back in June 2020 Katz wrote monoclonal antibodies applied to the war on COVID-19 " ... might yet be the treatment that saves the world." The process was approved for use in COVID-19 patients Nov. 9, 2020. The treatment must be performed within eight days of the onset COVID-19 symptoms.
Gilbraith said she "is really lucky" to be a patient who received the therapy.
Her COVID-19 infection quickly turned serious. She experienced a wide range of severe or near-severe symptoms, including vomiting, prolonged periods of high fever and extreme fatigue.
Because no physician recommended the treatment to Gilbraith, she found the therapy through a friend who pointed her to a program at the University of Iowa. She received the transfusion March 30 and said she improved in days.
"I couldn't believe it. "I went into the transfusion area and I was the only one there. I asked the nurses why more people weren't being treated and they told me they don't have a lot of patients," Gilbraith said. "More people should know about these treatments and that there's a way to get them.
"You have to be very, maybe, pushy with your doctor. You have to take the symptoms seriously right away — and if you get sick you have to demand that your physician act quickly so you have options."
Since November 2020 UnityPoint Health-Trinity has administered 128 monclonal transfusions — 74 in Moline and 54 in Muscatine.
Genesis Health System has provided the therapy to 282 patients. The Genesis hospital admission rate for higher-risk patients testing positive for COVID-19 has been less than 10% following the therapy.