COVID-19 testing resources are 'stretched thin,' in the Quad-Cities

Need a COVID-19 test?
It's not as simple as walking into the Scott County or Rock Island County health departments. In fact, there is no public health in-person testing in the Quad-Cities and those looking for a test face a patchwork system of at-home tests, testing through a local retailer, or turning to the area's health systems.
And while finding a test may be challenge right now, local public health officials said getting a COVID-19 test in the coming weeks could be more difficult as people gather indoors and the omicron virus spreads.
COVID-19 testing grabbed the national spotlight Tuesday, as President Joe Biden announced the purchase of 500 million at-home rapid Covid-19 tests. The new tests will be made available in January and will be mailed to households — though it is not known how many tests will be delivered to each home.
While it looks like at-home testing is at least part of the mitigation plan, retail outlets like CVS and Walgreens have taken on a large role in the efforts to get people tested in-person.
At-home test kits and in-person testing is available at CVS and Walgreens stores throughout the Quad-Cities. But the test kits sell out and in-person, drive-through testing is not available at every store location. To get an in-person test, a person must have internet access and appointments must be made online.
For example, the Walgreens on East Kimberly Road had test kits Tuesday, but doesn't offer drive-through testing. The Walgreens on Middle Road in Bettendorf had test kits in stock and displayed signs asking people to make appointments online for drive-through testing.
The CVS on Spruce Hills Drive in Bettendorf was out of at-home tests Tuesday and didn't expect to be restocked until "the Monday after Christmas." The CVS on 18th Avenue in Rock Island, however, had some tests. Both sites are taking online appointments for in-person tests.
Walmart also carries at-home tests, though supplies were running low at the West Kimberly location on Wednesday.
Test kits from retailers usually cost between $14 and $30. Those with doctors or health insurance can be tested at the area health systems — and those tests are usually free of charge to the patient.
Genesis Health System offers testing at the Lombard Street site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The site is closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
UnityPoint Health asks people with symptoms to contact their doctor. Trinity's outpatient labs in Bettendorf, Rock Island and Moline support pre-procedure COVID-19 testing.
Officials at Genesis and Trinity are asking people with symptoms to not go to area emergency rooms, and to be sure to get tested early even if you have mild symptoms.
As the role of testing expands, Scott County Health Department Public Information Officer Brooke Barnes said "with the increase in cases, testing resources are stretched thin." She also said home testing is clouding public health's efforts to count new COVID-19 cases in the community.
"We continue handing out TestIowa kits at our site and have seen a large increase in the numbers being returned," Barnes added. "We also know there is a lot of self-administered testing taking place at home. The results of these tests are not reported to the state health departments, so that skews what we know from our positive daily case counts."
Rock Island County Public Information Officer Janet Hill echoed Barnes, saying new-case counts are skewed and resources are harder to find.
"Plus, we don't know whether people are isolating after a positive test, and, thus, making the test not serve its full purpose. If the positive person were in the 'system' with a lab-based test, in Illinois a contact tracer or at least an automated message would give them the proper compliance guidance."
Hill said Illinois has several testing sites throughout Illinois. The closest are in Rockford and Peoria.
"There are SHIELD saliva tests options closer, but none are in Rock Island County. The closest SHIELD site is in Whiteside County and is part of a special event," Hill added.
Virus brings more deaths
The Rock Island County Health Department reported four COVID-19 deaths in Friday's update — a man in his 90s, a man in his 80s, a man in his 60s, and a woman in her 60s, all of whom died in a hospital.
The total number of deaths in Rock Island County linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic is 415. Last Wednesday, Rock Island County's death toll was 400.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, five people in Scott County died of COVID-19 since last Wednesday's update. The county's death toll is 310.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
In Wednesday's press release, Hill offered a look at escalating case counts in Rock Island County.
"The CDC estimates that omicron is now the dominant variant representing about 73% of cases across the country," Hill said. "Omicron, just like delta, is a particularly infectious variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.
"Rock Island County has seen a huge surge in cases since Thanksgiving — more than 2,300 cases. For months now, have had widely available vaccines that would have prevented a second holiday-season surge, but not nearly enough of us have gotten vaccinated," Hill said in the release. "Only 61% of Quad-Citians have been vaccinated. That’s not enough. Please do your part and get vaccinated and boosted; wear masks in public, indoor places; stay home when you are sick; and consider getting tested before gathering with family and friends this holiday season."
The Rock Island Health Department reported 239 new cases of COVID-19 since its update on Monday. The total number of cases now in the county since the start of the pandemic is 22,624.
The news release said 60 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County with the virus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said Scott County added 1,001 new cases since last Wednesday. A total of 31,831 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in the county since the start of the pandemic.