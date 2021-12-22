COVID-19 testing resources are 'stretched thin,' in the Quad-Cities

Need a COVID-19 test?

It's not as simple as walking into the Scott County or Rock Island County health departments. In fact, there is no public health in-person testing in the Quad-Cities and those looking for a test face a patchwork system of at-home tests, testing through a local retailer, or turning to the area's health systems.

And while finding a test may be challenge right now, local public health officials said getting a COVID-19 test in the coming weeks could be more difficult as people gather indoors and the omicron virus spreads.

COVID-19 testing grabbed the national spotlight Tuesday, as President Joe Biden announced the purchase of 500 million at-home rapid Covid-19 tests. The new tests will be made available in January and will be mailed to households — though it is not known how many tests will be delivered to each home.

While it looks like at-home testing is at least part of the mitigation plan, retail outlets like CVS and Walgreens have taken on a large role in the efforts to get people tested in-person.