COVID-19 testing site coming to Rock Island County

A community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will open in Rock Island on Monday, according to the Rock Island County Health Department.

The testing site is expected to remain available through July 10 with testing not available July 4.

The site is at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The site will be available to Illinois residents to get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria.

No appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-through sites, however photo identification and contact information are required.

Testing is available at no cost to every individual, but those with medical insurance may be asked to provide their insurance card.

Anyone who will be tested must be seated at a functioning window. Once you get in line at the testing site, you will not be permitted to exit your car.

Walk-up testing services also will be offered. Follow directions at the test site.

Because of the demand for this service, there could be significant wait times.