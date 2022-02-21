COVID-19 testing site scrutinized by Iowa AG's office

In the days leading up to Christmas most people were shopping for gifts. Some were trying to make travel plans. And others sought COVID-19 tests.

The delta variant remained potent. Omicron was rapidly spreading. COVID-19 cases escalated. There were long lines for testing at Genesis Health System, the Scott County Health Department ran out of state-supplied testing kits for a short time, and the test kit supply at retailers ran low.

Into the testing void a testing site called "Center for COVID Control" popped up in Davenport and in cities across the country. Two months later, the Center for COVID Control is the subject of an FBI investigation. An official from the Scott County Health Department confirmed the Iowa Department of Public Health asked local health employees to find out more about the unlicensed business in January.

"As far as we know, there were one or two people who had questions about the testing site called Center for COVID Control," said Brooke Barnes, the public information officer at the Scott County Health Department. "The state asked us to go in and find out general information about the testing site.

"We sent two health department officials over there and, after the visit, we sent that information to the state."

A number of states' attorneys general have opened investigations of Center for COVID Control testing sites, including Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. Miller said his office is concerned about personal data collection and inaccurate test results.

The company's testing sites in Johnston, Maquoketa and Davenport have since closed.

COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers

According to the latest updates from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 community transmission remains high in Rock Island and Scott counties.

Rock Island County saw an increase of 298 new cases during the seven-day period ending Monday. Crucially, the county had a seven-day positivity rate of just 5.9%.

Rock Island County also saw 27 hospital admissions for COVID-19.

Some of the numbers out of Scott County were similar. The county saw an increase of 314 new COVID-19 cases during the seven-day period ending Monday. There were 27 hospital admissions for COVID-19 during the same span.

Scott County's seven-day positivity rate, however, checked in at 10.52% Monday.

Vaccinations in Rock Island Co.

The Rock Island County Health Department continues to offer vaccination clinics on Tuesday for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (age 18 and older) and on Friday for Pfizer (age 5 and older). No appointments are needed. The next walk-in Saturday pediatric vaccination clinic is March 5 from 9 a.m. to noon. You can find other providers at vaccines.gov.

