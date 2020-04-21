COVID-19 testing slated to expand in Iowa

Reynolds launched the Test Iowa Initiative to expand testing capacity, partnering with Nomi Health and its subsidiary DOMO, which already launched a similar initiative in the state of Utah.

"Iowa is now the second state in the nation to deploy this ambitious initiative, and starting today I am encouraging Iowans to go to testIowa.com to complete their own health assessment,” Reynolds said Tuesday in a news release. “This type of information will help Iowans assess eligibility for testing and further inform the state’s response to COVID-19.”

The Test Iowa Initiative includes an assessment developed in coordination with the Iowa Department of Public Health aimed at helping inform Iowans of their current health status, whether or not they should get a COVID-19 test and instructions on how to get tested. The assessment asks about existing symptoms and occupational considerations.

More help is on the way from the federal government.

Tuesday, the Senate passed a $480 billion "interim" spending package that includes $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion earmarked for testing programs.

Early analysis of the bill supplied to media showed of the total amount dedicated to testing, there will be $11 billion given to states and localities "to develop, purchase, administer, process and analyze COVID-19 tests." The rest of the money will be given to other entities, including federal agencies, to invest in "promising new technologies" and to distribute to labs.

