COVID-19 testing slated to expand in Iowa

Rock Island and Scott counties reported no new COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday and a combined 21 new confirmed cases of the virus as pressure across the country mounts to expand testing.
In Scott County, eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the total number to 180.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 13 new cases, bringing the total to 281. Currently, 21 patients are hospitalized.
Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, and Rock Island Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig continue to emphasize a drop in positive tests should not signal an end to social-distancing practices or stay-at-home orders.
But protests calling for the end of shelter-at-home and social-distancing measures were held in seven states — including Illinois — over the weekend, and the question of testing has loomed large and been a point of emphasis of health experts across the country.
There have been 1,745 COVID-19 tests performed in Scott County — a fraction of the 27,615 tests performed throughout Iowa.
The Illinois Department of Public Health doesn't make the number of tests by county available. A total of 154,987 tests have been administered throughout the state.
In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds is trying to make a path to more testing available.
Reynolds launched the Test Iowa Initiative to expand testing capacity, partnering with Nomi Health and its subsidiary DOMO, which already launched a similar initiative in the state of Utah.
"Iowa is now the second state in the nation to deploy this ambitious initiative, and starting today I am encouraging Iowans to go to testIowa.com to complete their own health assessment,” Reynolds said Tuesday in a news release. “This type of information will help Iowans assess eligibility for testing and further inform the state’s response to COVID-19.”
The Test Iowa Initiative includes an assessment developed in coordination with the Iowa Department of Public Health aimed at helping inform Iowans of their current health status, whether or not they should get a COVID-19 test and instructions on how to get tested. The assessment asks about existing symptoms and occupational considerations.
More help is on the way from the federal government.
Tuesday, the Senate passed a $480 billion "interim" spending package that includes $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion earmarked for testing programs.
Early analysis of the bill supplied to media showed of the total amount dedicated to testing, there will be $11 billion given to states and localities "to develop, purchase, administer, process and analyze COVID-19 tests." The rest of the money will be given to other entities, including federal agencies, to invest in "promising new technologies" and to distribute to labs.
