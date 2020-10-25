COVID-19 THE WEEK IN REVIEW: COVID-19 cases keep rising in Quad-Cities

In the past week, about 700 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the Quad-Cities, with 211 coming in a single day.
The two counties have now had more than 8,300 positive cases, with 136 deaths in the Quad-Cities since the pandemic arrived in March.
Events as simple as a brunch among friends, a contact tracer said, caused one of the outbreaks recently in Rock Island County.
There were only six additional deaths in the two counties from Thursday, Oct. 15, through Friday, Oct. 23.
But numbers were rising in both states throughout the week.
The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report, released Friday by state officials in response to an inquiry, said 49 Iowa counties were in the worst “red zone” — an increase of 11 counties since the week before — and another 19 counties, including Scott County, were in a slightly less volatile “orange zone” — an increase of four counties.
The Illinois Department of Public Health listed 51 counties at a warning level for novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Friday, including Rock Island, Carroll, Mercer and Whiteside counties. A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.
Here's a look at what happened during the week:
Friday, Oct. 16
- Illinois set another record Friday for coronavirus infections, fueled by a large increase in testing. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,554 confirmed cases, a 13% jump from the record set a day earlier. Iowa added 1,500 cases. There were also 38 additional deaths in Illinois, bringing the total in Illinois lost to 9,165. There have been 336,174 confirmed cases. Testing for the illness has steadily ramped up, and with it the rate of positive test results, which is now at 5.1% statewide. “We’re in a new wave of COVID-19, all across the nation and here in Illinois,” public health spokesman Cris Martinez said.
- Health officials from Rock Island and Scott counties reported two COVID-19-related deaths Friday, raising the Quad-Cities' total to 130. The Rock Island Health Department said the latest COVID-19-related death was a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from the virus is 97. Rock Island health officials confirmed 51 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number to 3,653. COVID-19 cases also showed no signs of slowing in Scott County, as health officials confirmed 66 news cases — giving the county 155 new cases in the past two days. The county has confirmed 3,856 new infections since the start of the pandemic, and 33 deaths have now been linked to the virus.
- Gov. JB Pritzker issued an executive order Friday extending the statewide moratorium on residential evictions for another 30 days. Pritzker first put a hold on residential evictions through an executive order on March 20, the same day he issued a statewide stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has reissued the order every 30 days, most recently on Sept. 18. That order would have expired Saturday. In addition to extending the eviction moratorium, Pritzker also reissued numerous other executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a moratorium on garnishments and wage deductions.
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation, extending Iowa’s health disaster emergency for another 30 days. The governor’s proclamation extends all public health mitigation efforts through 11:59 p.m. Nov. 15.
- U.S. Rep Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, Illinois, says he feels fine a week after testing positive for COVID-19.
- Two Western Illinois University housing officers have been recognized by an international organization for their efforts in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Jessica Butcher and Bridget McCormick were recognized by the “Heroes Program” of the Association of College and University Housing Officers-International.
Saturday, Oct. 17
- The Rock Island County Health Department reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 3,698. Currently, 27 patients are hospitalized, which ties the all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations that was last reached Oct. 7. No new deaths in Rock Island County were reported. Rock Island County has reported 97 deaths because of the virus.
- The Illinois Department of Health was reporting a total of 339,803 confirmed cases in the state on Saturday, an increase of 3,629 cases from Friday. The state also reported 9,192 deaths as of Saturday, an increase of 27 over Friday’s number. The state is reporting a recovery rate of 97%.
- The Iowa Department of Health is reporting 3,948 cases in Scott County as of Saturday, an increase of 92 cases over Friday. Deaths in Scott County remain at 33. Iowa reported a total of 106,273 positive cases on Saturday, an increase of 1,538 over Friday. Deaths in Iowa as of Saturday are 1,527, six more than on Friday.
Sunday, Oct. 18
- Scott and Rock Island counties added another 100 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with Rock Island County adding 58 and Scott County 42. There were no additional deaths, however.
- Students in the Rock Island-Milan School District will return to the classroom Monday, though not on a full-time basis. They had been doing online learning completely the first quarter.
Monday, Oct. 19
- With 45 positive COVID-19 cases reported Monday, Scott County reached the 4,000 mark — 4,035 to be exact — in COVID-19 cases for the county. Rock Island County has 3,788.
- Davenport Mayor Mike Matson issued a COVID-19 mandate requiring people to wear a mask, with few exceptions, inside all city of Davenport facilities. And public attendance at city meetings will be limited to 10 people. Also, a second alderwoman tested positive for COVID-19. Alderwoman Maria Dickmann, Ward 2, said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, after presenting with symptoms on Friday, Oct. 9, for what she thought was a sinus infection.
- Scott County's medical director is hoping to conduct a form of COVID-19 testing in a high school, the results of which could better guide school districts’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Louis Katz discussed with the Bettendorf Community School District Board Monday night the possibility of conducting the testing.
Tuesday, October 20
- Western Illinois University is asking students not to return until the spring semester begins once they leave for Thanksgiving break. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university will shift its classes to a fully online model for the remainder of the fall after the break, Western said in a news release. Once students leave for break, they are being encouraged not to come back until the spring semester begins, the release states.
- Superintendent Rachel Savage said Tuesday the cooperation of students and parents had allowed the Moline-Coal Valley School District to have a successful school year so far. Savage shared high praise for students and parents during the district’s virtual community conversation Tuesday. She said students were so compliant in adhering to rules — such as wearing masks, temperature checks and other changes — that have been necessary as the district educates through COVID-19.
- Scott County Public Health Department Director Ed Rivers announced another three deaths linked to COVID-19 during Tuesday's Quad-Cities COVID-19 press briefing, bringing the total in Scott County to 36.
- Rivers and Rock Island County Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig offered their most pointed comments at any time during the pandemic. Both expressed frustration with portions of the public who refuse to follow basic safety guidelines. "When is enough, enough?" Rivers said. Rock Island County remains at 97 total deaths from COVID- 19.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
- Iowa health officials confirmed another COVID-19-related death Wednesday in Scott County. Scott County's 37th death was its fourth in the 48-hour span of Tuesday and Wednesday. Both Iowa and Region 5 — the region made up of Scott, Clinton, Muscatine and 13 other counties — have shown a sharp increase in hospitalizations in the past few days. Data updated late Tuesday showed a record 534 people are hospitalized with the virus across Iowa. That included 90 admitted in the previous 24 hours, the second-highest one-day total of new patients.The state's data also showed roughly nine people are dying daily from causes linked to COVID-19 — after averaging about six a day since March. In March, an average of 14 people died every day. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,583 people across Iowa have died because of causes related to the virus. Scott County saw positive cases increase by 66 Wednesday — driving the county's total to 4,115 cases.
- Illinois deaths and hospitalizations hit post-June highs with 69, a new high since June 17 when there were 84. The state also reported 4,342 new cases and a test positivity rate of 7%.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Debbie Freiburg, a nurse and volunteer contact tracer, says COVID-19 outbreaks in Rock Island County have been linked to two weddings, a brunch and nights out at the bars. The Rock Island County Health Department reported 53 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,939. There are 29 patients hospitalized in Rock Island County — down four from Wednesday’s all-time high of 33. Iowa numbers are climbing, too. Scott County reported 53 new cases, putting the total confirmed infections since March at 4,168. Health officials in Iowa confirmed 1,373 new cases Thursday, raising the statewide total to 111,166. Deaths linked to COVID-19 increased to 1,599 in Iowa. Genesis Health System had 44 hospitalized at its Davenport, Silvis and Aledo campuses as of Thursday.
Friday, Oct. 23
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 51 counties in Illinois are considered to be at a warning level for novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. Rock Island, Carroll, Mercer and Whiteside counties are included on the list.
The Quad-City Steamwheelers have been forced to take another year off from playing in the Indoor Football League. The team filed for dormancy in the IFL for the 2021 season, citing restrictions put in place for mass gatherings in the state of Illinois during the COVID-19 pandemic.The Steamwheelers played just one game last spring before the IFL shut down operations — most IFL teams didn’t play any games — so that means the team essentially will take a two-year hiatus.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported an additional death from COVID-19 Friday: a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus is now 99. In addition, the health department reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 4,017. Currently, 27 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County. Scott County had no additional deaths but did have 133 new positive cases.
Kat Russell of The Gazette contributed.
