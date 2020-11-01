COVID-19 THE WEEK IN REVIEW: COVID-19 cases rising substantially in Quad-Cities

Once again, it was an especially bad week for positive COVID-19 cases in the Quad-Cities, with the number approaching 10,000 total positive cases during the pandemic.

Friday was the highest single-day amount of positive cases in Rock Island County since the onset of the pandemic with 113. Scott County likely had its highest day of positive tests, too, with 150. It was the highest one-day total between the two counties with 263.

What worries health officials is that if positive cases go up, deaths are sure to follow.

Friday, Oct. 23