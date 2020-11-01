COVID-19 THE WEEK IN REVIEW: COVID-19 cases rising substantially in Quad-Cities

Once again, it was an especially bad week for positive COVID-19 cases in the Quad-Cities, with the number approaching 10,000 total positive cases during the pandemic.
Friday was the highest single-day amount of positive cases in Rock Island County since the onset of the pandemic with 113. Scott County likely had its highest day of positive tests, too, with 150. It was the highest one-day total between the two counties with 263.
What worries health officials is that if positive cases go up, deaths are sure to follow.
Friday, Oct. 23
- The Quad City Steamwheelers have been forced to take another year off from playing in the Indoor Football League. The team filed for dormancy in the IFL for the 2021 season, citing restrictions put in place for mass gatherings in the state of Illinois during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Steamwheelers played just one game this past spring before the IFL shut down operations — most IFL teams didn’t play any games — so the team essentially will take a two-year hiatus from the local sports scene. But owner Doug Bland said he didn’t have any doubt that fans would welcome the team back at the TaxSlayer Center in 2022.
- Health officials from both sides of the Mississippi River delivered what might be the worst COVID-19 news since the start of the pandemic in March, announcing a combined 211 new infections Friday in the Quad-Cities. Scott County residents accounted for 133 of those new confirmed cases, as the number of infections since the start of the pandemic has climbed to 4,301. Rock Island County had the distinction of passing the 4,000-infection mark Friday, as its 78 new cases pushed the county's total known infections to 4,017. The previous daily high in Rock Island County was 67 on Sept. 7. The large increase in infections might have obscured one lonely number. Another person in Rock Island County died from causes linked to COVID-19. The 99th victim was a man in his 90s who had been hospitalized.
- In light of a worsening pandemic hindering outreach efforts and a court ruling cutting counting for the 2020 census early, Quad-City officials say they're pleased by citizens' response.
- The census ended at midnight on Oct. 15, after the U.S. Supreme Court approved a request by the Trump Administration to suspend a lower court order that extended the national head count through the end of October following delays caused by the coronavirus. Opponents panned the court ruling as a blow to efforts to make sure minorities and hard-to-enumerate communities are properly counted in the crucial once-a-decade tally. The Trump administration argued that the head count needed to end to give the U.S. Census Bureau time to meet a congressional Dec. 31 deadline to turn in figures used to decide states’ congressional seats. And, population numbers will determine how $675 billion in funding is distributed statewide and locally.
Saturday, Oct.24
- The Moline-Coal Valley School District closed Jane Addams Elementary for two weeks starting Monday because of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and the resulting quarantines. Addams will be closed through Nov. 6 at the recommendation of the Rock Island County Health Department, according to a news release from the school district. The step is meant to slow further spread. Instruction will be fully virtual during the two weeks and all extra-curriculars and activities will be suspended, the release stated. The school will be cleaned and sanitized while it is closed. The rest of the district’s schools will continue with the hybrid learning model.
- Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 299 announced the cancellation of the annual Welcome Home Dance originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6, because of COVID-19.
- Illinois' public health director on Friday again pleaded with residents to wear face coverings to slow the spread of the coronavirus, breaking at one point and pausing to compose herself after reporting the day's grim COVID-19 statistics. As the numbers of cases rose to levels rivaling the nightmare spring when hospitals scrambled for beds to treat the sick, Dr. Ngoze Ezike rallied residents to resist “COVID fatigue” by thinking of health care and other essential workers who cannot avoid the public on a daily basis.
- Masks are now required in all Davenport Public libraries. The requirement is due to an executive order by the mayor.
- The annual YMCA Turkey Trot run/walk charity event will be held this year in-person on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. The 34th Trot will feature a staggered start and will be first in-person event of the year in the Quad-Cities. To ensure everyone’s safety, the event will limit large groups by having staggered starts with smaller amounts, packet pick up events throughout the month and no pre- or post-race parties.
- COVID-19 cases rose by 198 in Scott and Rock Island counties Saturday. There are now more than 8,500 total cases.
- Virus cases hit another one-day high in Illinois Saturday with 6,161 total positives.
- Early voting continues to shatter records in Illinois. One of the reasons is people are voting early because of COVID-19. Analysts say it does not necessarily mean there will be a higher voter turnout even though 1.8 million have already voted.
Sunday, Oct 25
- Rock Island County reported its 100th death Sunday, a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized. Between Scott and Rock Island counties, 138 people have died because of COVID-19.
Support Local Journalism
Monday, Oct. 26
- A COVID-19 storm is on the rise in Illinois, with hospitalizations up 25% over the previous week and six of the state’s 11 mitigation regions under escalated restrictions as of Wednesday.
- Scott and Rock Island counties reported 105 COVID-19 cases Monday, putting the overall total to well over 8,700 between the two counties.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
- COVID-19 is linked to four more deaths in the Scott-Rock Island counties area. Three were in Scott County, which now has 41 and one in Rock Island County, which now has 101.
- Four inmates at the East Moline Correctional Center have now died of COVID-19 according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. The fourth was a man in his 50s, who died Monday. As of Tuesday, 343 inmates and 33 staff have tested positive at the facility.
- Because of surging cases in Chicago, Illinois implemented tighter restrictions there Friday including banning indoor dining and bar services at 11 p.m. and limiting the number of people gathering to 25. There was an 86% increase in hospitalizations over last month in the state and a 70% increase in patients in intensive care and on ventilators.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
- The Illinois High School Association defied the governor of Illinois’ latest orders and opted to play its boys and girls basketball seasons with all players wearing masks. The governor’s decision had taken the IHSA Board by surprise. The ultimate decision will come from each school district. Wrestling will shift to the IHSA’s summer season with practices starting April 19 and the season running through June 26.
- Scott County reported another COVID-19-related death Wednesday — marking its fourth in as many days and the county's 42nd since the start of the pandemic. At the start of the month, Scott County had 28 COVID-19-linked deaths and Rock Island had 85 — a total of 113 deaths. Rock Island County's death toll remained at 101, giving the Q-C a total of 143. Infections were high again Wednesday, as Scott County officials confirmed 89 new cases, pushing the county's total since the start of the pandemic to 4,708. Rock Island County reported 46 new infections, putting its total at 4,297 since March. Since Oct. 1, Scott County's infection count has increased by 1,590 cases — at the beginning of the month the county had 3,118 confirmed positive cases. Also troubling for health officials is the fact Scott County hit the 4,000-infection mark Oct. 19. The numbers from Rock Island County also have been on the rise. At the start of the month, county health officials confirmed 3,157 infections — then witnessed a rise of 1,140 cases in the past 28 days.
- A Rock Island Washington Junior High student has tested positive for COVID-19, but the school will remain open. The announcement, on the school's web page, did not identify in detail the person who contracted the coronavirus. It said contact tracing was underway and that anyone among the staff and students identified as at risk after contact tracing would be quarantined. After consulting with public health officials, the district determined the school will be able to stay open, the post stated. The district, however, said it would monitor the situation and adjust based on further recommendations from health officials. The district began the school year with fully remote instruction but recently switched to a hybrid model of instruction that includes virtual and in-person components.
Thursday, Oct. 29
- The Quad-Cities, as far as Scott and Rock Island counties, had 190 COVID-19 positive cases Thursday. Together the two counties now have a total of more than 9,200 plus 143 deaths.
- Rock Island-Milan School District, which shifted from online learning full-time to a hybrid learning style Oct.19, reported seven COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Friday, Oct. 30
- The Rock Island County Health Department reported an additional death from COVID-19: a woman in her 90s who died at home. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from this virus is now 102. The Health Department also reported a single-day high of 113 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 4,477. Currently, 32 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County, which is one patient from the record number reached on Oct. 20, “This by far is the largest number of cases we have reported in one day. The highest number previously was 67 set on Sept. 7," said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Social gatherings are driving our recent surge in cases."
- Scott County had 150 new cases and one additional death. There are now 145 total deaths in the two counties.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.