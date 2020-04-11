COVID-19: Three more deaths in Iowa, 12 more cases in Scott County

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Saturday an additional 122 positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1,510 cases in the state.
New cases were reported in:
• Scott County:One adult (18-40 years), five middle-age adults (41-60 years), and six older adults (61-80 years) for a total of 111 cases.
• Muscatine County, eight adults (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years), and two older adults (61-80 years) for a total of 91 cases.
According to IDPH, an additional three deaths were reported in:
• Crawford County, older adult (61-80 years)
• Johnson County, elderly adult (81+)
• Madison County, older adult (61-80 years)
An additional 1,057 negative tests for a total of 15,622 negative tests have been reported as of Saturday. That includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
