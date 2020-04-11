COVID-19: Three more deaths in Iowa, 12 more cases in Scott County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Saturday an additional 122 positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1,510 cases in the state.

New cases were reported in:

• Scott County:One adult (18-40 years), five middle-age adults (41-60 years), and six older adults (61-80 years) for a total of 111 cases.

• Muscatine County, eight adults (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years), and two older adults (61-80 years) for a total of 91 cases.

According to IDPH, an additional three deaths were reported in:

• Crawford County, older adult (61-80 years)

• Johnson County, elderly adult (81+)

• Madison County, older adult (61-80 years)

An additional 1,057 negative tests for a total of 15,622 negative tests have been reported as of Saturday. That includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

