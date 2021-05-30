COVID-19 turned the travel industry upside down. What it means for the Quad-Cities

Iowa's cultural institutions — museums, music venues, theaters and arts councils — lost a combined total of at least $46.4 million in income last year during the pandemic, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

In a typical year, Iowa’s arts, culture, history and creative industries account for 2.3% of the state’s economy, according to research by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, employing more than 42,000 Iowans working in more than 5,000 nonprofit and for-profit businesses statewide, according to the IDCA.

In 2019, the Figge generated an economic impact on the Quad Cities of $5.3 million and directly and indirectly impacted 175 jobs, according to Americans for the Arts Prosperity Calculator.

"We're all excited about this gradual return to normal," Hargrave said. "While it was great to be able to engage people in different ways, so much of what we do you need to have that in-person experience with art and seeing it first-hand. And we want our community and region and beyond to have that opportunity."