COVID-19 update: 2 more test positive in Rock Island County

Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rock Island County, bringing the total of official cases to seven.

They are a man in his 60s isolating at home and a woman in her 40s, also isolating at home, according to Rock Island County Health Department.

Also, Iowa officials said on Sunday the coronavirus is on a trajectory to peak in Iowa during the next two to three weeks.

Sarah Reisetter, deputy director of the state public health department, also cautioned that peak projection could change in the coming days and weeks.

“We’re thinking that we might see a first peak (of the virus) in the next two to three weeks,” Reisetter said during Gov. Kim Reynolds’ latest briefing on the state’s response to the coronavirus. The briefing was held Sunday at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge.

“That’s the best information that we have right now,” Reisetter added. “I would reiterate that things are changing on a daily basis, and we continue to look at numbers, both here in Iowa and what’s happening in other states. So that certainly could change. But that would be our best estimate right now.”