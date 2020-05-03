COVID-19 update: City of Moline employee tests positive, Iowa reports nine more deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A City of Moline employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The city has implemented its response plan for such an occurrence "to ensure the safety of employees and those they serve," a Sunday news release said.

The city and its staff members remain focused on providing services to residents, visitors and business owners of Moline in a safe and efficient manner, the release said.

The city continues to monitor the health of employees daily and encourage everyone to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent COVID-19 spread, the release concludes.

Rock Island County

In the meantime, Rock Island County on Sunday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 469, with 25 patients are hospitalized.

The county’s death toll from the virus stands at 12.

The new cases are: