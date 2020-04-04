COVID-19 update: Illinois now tops 10,000 coronavirus cases, including 17 newly confirmed in Rock Island County

In Rock Island County, 17 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, nearly doubling the total overnight. There are 42 confirmed cases in the county, up from 25 on Friday.
Two of the 17 are hospitalized.
“We understand that this is a large number, but it reflects what we have been saying for several weeks now: COVID-19 is circulating widely in our community,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said during a Saturday afternoon news conference. She said she was surprised by the jump in numbers.
“Social distancing remains the best way to keep from getting sick. Residents only should be leaving home for essential work, food and supplies,” she said.
Ludwig added the jump may come from private labs catching up on backlog of tests.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,453 new cases in Illinois on Saturday, including 33 additional deaths. Illinois has a total of 10,357 confirmed cases; 243 people have died.
Rock Island County
The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, including:
- A woman in her 60s being treated in a Quad-City hospital
- A man in his 70s being treated in a Quad-City hospital
- A man in his 70s isolating at home
- A woman in her 50s isolating at home
- A man in his 30s isolating at home
- A woman in her 50s isolating at home
- A woman in her 30s isolating at home
- A man in his 30s isolating at home
- A man in his 20s isolating at home
- A man in his 60s isolating at home
- A woman in her 40s isolating at home
- A man in his 50s isolating at home
- A woman in her 20s isolating at home
- A man in his 50s isolating at home
- A woman in her 40s isolating at home
- A man in his 20s isolating at home
- A woman in her 30s isolating at home
Scott County
Scott County had seven additional cases, for a total of 38.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) was notified Saturday of 87 statewide cases, for a total of 786; 14 have died.
Locations and age ranges of the 87 new cases include:
• Muscatine County: one adult (18-40 years), three middle-age adults (41-60 years) and one elderly adult more than 81. Total: 27, 1 death.
• Scott County, three adults (18-40 years), two middle-age adults (41-60 years), and two elderly adults older than 81. Total: 38.
An additional three Iowa deaths were also reported: an older adult (61-80 years) from Linn County, a middle-aged adult (41-60 years) from Henry County, and an older adult (61-80 years) from Polk County.
