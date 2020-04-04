COVID-19 update: Illinois now tops 10,000 coronavirus cases, including 17 newly confirmed in Rock Island County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In Rock Island County, 17 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, nearly doubling the total overnight. There are 42 confirmed cases in the county, up from 25 on Friday.

Two of the 17 are hospitalized.

“We understand that this is a large number, but it reflects what we have been saying for several weeks now: COVID-19 is circulating widely in our community,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said during a Saturday afternoon news conference. She said she was surprised by the jump in numbers.

“Social distancing remains the best way to keep from getting sick. Residents only should be leaving home for essential work, food and supplies,” she said.

Ludwig added the jump may come from private labs catching up on backlog of tests.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 1,453 new cases in Illinois on Saturday, including 33 additional deaths. Illinois has a total of 10,357 confirmed cases; 243 people have died.

Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, including: