COVID-19 update: Iowa, Illinois mark highest single-day death tolls from COVID-19

Illinois and Iowa had their highest single-day death tolls from COVID-19 reported Saturday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,585 new cases of coronavirus disease on Saturday, with 125 additional deaths.This matches a death toll record marked two days earlier. As of Saturday, 1,259 people had died of COVID-19 in Illinois.
Of that, Rock Island County has confirmed 20 new cases, including three children younger than 10.
The Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday reported an additional 10 deaths – including one in Muscatine County and another in Louisa County – from COVID-19. Iowa now has 2,513 confirmed cases and 74 deaths.
The additional 10 deaths include, in Louisa County, an older adult 61-80 years old, and a person aged 81 or older in Muscatine County.
Rock Island County cases include 3 children
On Saturday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 234. Thirteen patients are hospitalized.
The new cases are:
- Man in his 70s being treated in a local hospital.
- Man in his 80s isolating at home
- Man in his 60s isolating at home
- Man in his 60s isolating at home
- Man in his 50s isolating at home
- Man in his teens isolating at home
- Woman in her 90s isolating at home
- Woman in her 30s isolating at home
- Woman in her 70s isolating at home
- Woman in her 80s isolating at home
- Woman in her 40s isolating at home
- Woman in her 90s isolating at home
- Woman in her 50s isolating at home
- Woman in her 60s isolating at home
- Woman in her 30s isolating at home
- Woman in her 40s isolating at home
- Woman in her 40s isolating at home
- Girl younger than 10 isolating at home
- Boy younger than 10 isolating at home
- Boy younger than 10 is isolating at home
Grassley wants nursing home COVID-19 details
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Saturday wrote to federal Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma about the COVID-19 outbreak at long-term care facilities such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the country.
Nearly 6,000 older Americans residing in nursing homes have died from COVID-19. Nursing-home residents account for a majority of COVID-19-related deaths in Iowa.
Grassley expressed concerns about testing capacity, inconsistencies in data tracking, a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) and transparency in federal spending.
“The death toll due to COVID-19 among these residents—especially those with preexisting conditions—is concerning,” he wrote. “It is also concerning that nearly two-thirds of the nation’s nursing homes were cited for infection control failures in the recent past.”
“Such factors underscore the importance of encouraging coronavirus testing and compliance with CDC guidelines for reducing COVID-19 transmission in these facilities. It also is important to ensure that any Medicaid- and Medicare-funded facilities accepting COVID-19 patients have adequate staffing, equipment, and other necessary safeguards in place.”
In his letter, Grassley requested detailed information about federal efforts to assist long-term care facilities and other health-care providers in testing for COVID-19, obtaining personal protective equipment and promoting uniform reporting of cases.
Walmart adds masks, face coverings
Beginning Monday, all Walmart employees will wear masks or face coverings.
In a memo to its United States employees, John Furner, president and chief executive officer of Walmart U.S. and Kath McLay, president and chief executive officer of Sam’s Club, say the company has taken more steps to protect customers and employees.
“We will begin requiring that associates wear masks or other face coverings at work,” the memo says. “This includes our stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers, as well as in our corporate offices. We’ll also be encouraging customers and members to wear face coverings when they shop with us.”
“We have evolved our policy on face coverings from optional to mandatory as public health guidance has shifted,” the memo continues.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent (CDC) now recommend wearing face coverings in public settings, including grocery stores, to help curb the spread of the virus.
“Starting Monday, you'll be required to wear a face covering at work,” the memo notes. “You can provide your own as long as it meets certain guidelines, or we will provide you with one as you pass your associate health screen and temperature check. We’re also aware there may need to be exceptions to this policy based on local laws and individual health needs.”
“It’s important to remember that face coverings are simply an additional health precaution,” the memo continues. “They do not guarantee against the spread of this virus, and they do not replace the most important steps you can take to keep yourself and others safe: 6-20-100. Whether at work or elsewhere, practice six feet of social distancing whenever possible. Regularly wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds. And if you have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher, stay home.“
Walmart and Sam’s Club also will extend emergency-leave policy through the end of May “to ensure you have the support you need when you have to miss work."
Coralville inmate tests positive for COVID-19
The Iowa Dept. of Corrections has been notified the COVID-19 test results for an inmate at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville has tested positive for COVID-19.
The inmate, age 18-40, is in stable condition in medical isolation, and a thorough contact tracing is taking place to identify any inmates or staff that may have had exposure since his arrival.
The inmate was sentenced to prison for drug crimes.
Concerned about COVID-19?
