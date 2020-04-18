COVID-19 update: Iowa, Illinois mark highest single-day death tolls from COVID-19

In a memo to its United States employees, John Furner, president and chief executive officer of Walmart U.S. and Kath McLay, president and chief executive officer of Sam’s Club, say the company has taken more steps to protect customers and employees.

“We will begin requiring that associates wear masks or other face coverings at work,” the memo says. “This includes our stores, clubs, distribution and fulfillment centers, as well as in our corporate offices. We’ll also be encouraging customers and members to wear face coverings when they shop with us.”

“We have evolved our policy on face coverings from optional to mandatory as public health guidance has shifted,” the memo continues.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevent (CDC) now recommend wearing face coverings in public settings, including grocery stores, to help curb the spread of the virus.

“Starting Monday, you'll be required to wear a face covering at work,” the memo notes. “You can provide your own as long as it meets certain guidelines, or we will provide you with one as you pass your associate health screen and temperature check. We’re also aware there may need to be exceptions to this policy based on local laws and individual health needs.”